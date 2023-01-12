ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
DELAND, FL
click orlando

16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
PALM BAY, FL
click orlando

Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Orange County fixing park sign dedicated to fallen deputy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is working to fix a sign outside a community park dedicated to a fallen deputy. One of the signs at Deputy Brandon Coates Community Park in the Hunters Creek area misspelled the deputy’s name. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Former Osceola sheriff running again after losing re-election bid

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – After losing his re-election bid in 2020, former Osceola County sheriff Russ Gibson wants his old job back. His announcement sets up a likely rematch against current Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, who defeated Gibson by just 615 votes in 2020. Gibson sat down with...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Orange County inmates train greyhounds to become companion pets

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five greyhounds went home to their forever families on Friday after learning a few new tricks at the Central Florida Reception Center. Through the facility’s greyhound training program, inmates are able to teach dogs basic commands, a few tricks and receive a certificate at the end of their training for basic dog obedience training.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy