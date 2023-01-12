Read full article on original website
Woman dies, fleeing man caught after domestic altercation in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies on Saturday apprehended a man who tried to run from a scene where a woman was found unresponsive and later died, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies located the woman after responding to a domestic altercation in the 3300 block of...
2 arrested in deadly shooting at Orange County apartment complex, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men arrested by Orange County deputies in the days leading up to the weekend are accused of first-degree murder in a shooting death earlier this month at an apartment complex, according to a sheriff’s office statement Saturday. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien...
2 arrested months after man found shot to death outside abandoned Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested months after a man was found shot to death outside an abandoned Orange County home. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Nailah Ascencio-Donjoie, 19, and Justice Hazael Fort, 22, were taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting on Oct. 27.
Volusia deputies capture wanted man using helicopter in car chase
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted man was captured near DeLand Friday afternoon after Volusia deputies deployed a helicopter to help track him, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,...
3 arrested after man robbed, shot in the back in Sumter County, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was hospitalized early Saturday after being robbed and shot on a dead-end road in Sumter County, an incident that resulted in three arrests before day’s end, deputies said. It happened just after midnight Friday toward the end of County Road 510, according...
$5,000 reward offered for details on woman found shot to death in Orange County car crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman died after she was found shot inside a crashed car Thursday night in an Orange County neighborhood, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they responded to the 5200 block of North Powers Drive at 7:17 p.m. after receiving reports of...
2 men, teen arrested in shooting that injured 2 in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two men and a 19-year-old woman were booked into Volusia County’s jail Thursday afternoon, accused of having roles in a shooting last week in Daytona Beach that left two women injured, records show. The shooting was reported Saturday at 5:29 p.m., prompting a police...
16-year-old arrested after shooting teen in face in Palm Bay, police say
PALM BAY, Fla. – A 16-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after shooting another teen at a Palm Bay park last month, according to the police department. Police said Orlando Colbert-McGlon was arrested and booked into jail on Friday. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
Fake cop arrested in Osceola County after stealing man’s jewlery, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested just over a month after pretending to be a police officer and stealing an older man’s jewelry, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. James Troy Davis was arrested on Thursday after the Dec. 7 robbery at a 7-Eleven...
Child, crossing guard hurt in crash near Orlando school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A child and a crossing guard were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Academic Center for Excellence in Orlando on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said a vehicle hit the pair at the intersection of Parramore Avenue and Livingston Street....
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation at gas station convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An illegal gambling operation at a gas station convenience store in Daytona Beach was busted Friday by police, according to the department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said a search warrant was executed at a Get n Go location on North Nova Road. [TRENDING: Central...
Orange County fixing park sign dedicated to fallen deputy
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County is working to fix a sign outside a community park dedicated to a fallen deputy. One of the signs at Deputy Brandon Coates Community Park in the Hunters Creek area misspelled the deputy’s name. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s 1st Jollibee announces opening date...
Arrest made in recent Florida robberies of USPS mail carriers, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection to three robberies of Floridian U.S. Postal Service letter carriers in October 2022, according to federal court records. Darius Capers was arrested by federal authorities, records show. A complaint filed Tuesday a U.S. postal inspector detailed how Capers was...
Former Osceola sheriff running again after losing re-election bid
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – After losing his re-election bid in 2020, former Osceola County sheriff Russ Gibson wants his old job back. His announcement sets up a likely rematch against current Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, who defeated Gibson by just 615 votes in 2020. Gibson sat down with...
Orange County inmates train greyhounds to become companion pets
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five greyhounds went home to their forever families on Friday after learning a few new tricks at the Central Florida Reception Center. Through the facility’s greyhound training program, inmates are able to teach dogs basic commands, a few tricks and receive a certificate at the end of their training for basic dog obedience training.
Tank you: Man saved from sinking car thanks rescuers with sentimental fish
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man saved by Orange County firefighters after crashing into a pond last year reunited with his rescuers, gifting them a betta fish to remember the occasion. “408 the fish,” a freshwater critter named after the state road next to the pond in which he...
Kissimmee real estate agent sentenced to probation for role in Capitol attack
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Kissimmee real estate agent was sentenced to 36 months probation on Friday for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. FBI agents arrested Matthew Montalvo in April 2022 and accused him of violently entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and disorderly conduct.
‘Extremely disappointed:’ Antisemitic graffiti found in bathroom at Orlando high school
ORLANDO, Fla. – A post on social media of antisemitic graffiti found in the bathroom of an Orange County high school has prompted a police investigation. The post by someone on Twitter claimed he found the graffiti on a bathroom wall at Dr. Phillips High School Wednesday night. [TRENDING:...
‘Uber for animals:’ Brevard nonprofit helps transport injured wildlife to vet offices
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – There are any number of nonprofits that can help treat injured wildlife, but few are able to go out and get them. That usually falls on a concerned animal lover. [TRENDING: Orlando officer helps deliver baby in car on I-4 | VIDEO: $2.6M home goes...
Orlando had the most antisemitic incidents in Florida in 2022, Anti-Defamation League reports
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Anti-Defamation League revealed a new report that shows an increase across the board in antisemitism incidents, and the Orlando area had more antisemitic incidents than anywhere else in Florida in 2022. The organization surveyed more than 4,000 Americans through a national panel known as AmeriSpeak....
