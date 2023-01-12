ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chittenango, NY

Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out

Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas

A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
Colder than average temperatures continue this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It's been a MUCH colder weekend than we've been used to so far this winter season. The Syracuse airport had a morning low temperature on Saturday of 19 degrees. Saturday afternoon we only made it up to the low to mid 20s which is below average for Syracuse...
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant

ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

