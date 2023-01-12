Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
The Eden Rooftop Bar is set to open in downtown Phoenix.Raj guleriaPhoenix, NY
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
Local Animal Shelter is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenVernon Center, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Related
Stevens Swan in Desperate Need for This Unusual Donation, Can You Help?
It's amazing what one donation will do to help an animal shelter. But this request isn't one they usually ask for. Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society does an incredible job housing and rehabilitating animals in Utica. They are the go-to place when an animal is sick, hurting, or no longer has a place to call home.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out
Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
Norwich City School Staff Find Scorpion In Bananas
A creepy, crawly creature is believed to have hitched a ride from Central America all the way to an Upstate New York school cafeteria. Officials at the Norwich City School District shared the story on Facebook saying cafeteria staff were washing bananas to serve to students earlier this week when they found a scorpion in the box of bananas.
Look at the Utica Zoo’s New ZooMobile, All Thanks to Nimey’s Donation
The Utica Zoo just got a huge donation in the form of four-wheels for their four-legged friends. No better way to drive into the new year than with a new ride. The Utica Zoo is proud to unveil their newly wrapped ZooMobile van, thanks to Nimey's New Generation Cars. Nimey's...
syracuse.com
One small bird forgot to fly south during a warm winter, so Syracusans bought him a plane ticket to Nashville
The winter of 1953 had been a mild one in Syracuse until a miserable day on Jan. 9. Temperatures slowly rose from 24 to 31 degrees and freezing rain fell, coating everything -- city streets, automobiles, and airplane wings -- in a glaze of ice. The storm was a harsh...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
Ranking the 10 Best Sun-Bleached Movies in the Front Window of TNT Video
***WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.***. A couple days ago I wrote about Utica's abandoned TNT Video on Varick Street, and the fact that the front window is still completely full of sun-bleached VHS tapes.
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
cnycentral.com
Colder than average temperatures continue this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- It's been a MUCH colder weekend than we've been used to so far this winter season. The Syracuse airport had a morning low temperature on Saturday of 19 degrees. Saturday afternoon we only made it up to the low to mid 20s which is below average for Syracuse...
Volkswagen Fashioned After ‘Herbie the Love Bug’ for Sale in NY
Ever wish you could drive a car that brings smiles to everybody who lays eyes on it? Well, now you can! A seller in Sterling, New York has listed a classic 1970 Volkswagen modeled after the most famous Beetle in pop culture history: Herbie the Love Bug!. The seller's listing...
Legendary Author Stephen King Viciously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York. Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York. Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York. King was talking about how long it took for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker Of...
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
WKTV
Rome may be getting new brewery through Restore New York grant
ROME, N.Y. – A new brewery may be coming to Rome after the Oneida County Board of Legislators voted Wednesday to apply for grant funding through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative. The county is asking for $1.8 million to renovate an old parachute dry-out facility that...
Al Roker Gives Special Shout Out to Utica Club on the Today Show
Every Central New Yorker gets excited when we get a shout-out from Al Roker. Easy to say, there's no better way to start your morning than with this. Not only is Al Roker back on Today on NBC, but he's giving Central New Yorkers yet another reason to root for him.
Driver forced horse-drawn buggy off Central NY road, deputies say
Locke, N.Y. — A woman was charged Thursday with forcing a horse-drawn buggy off a road before attempting to grab a child inside, deputies said. Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, Cayuga County deputies said in a news release Friday.
Lite 98.7
Marcy, NY
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0