ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Too tough to retire later: Paris sewer cleaners reject pension reform

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfkKY_0kC8e43p00

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Guillaume Konrad's job is to carry out and supervise emergency cleaning and repair work on Paris' sprawling sewage system. He loves it. But it's tough and takes its toll. And the 38-year old is not OK with the government's new plan to make him work longer.

Because the work is so taxing - often crouching in dark, ancient, narrow, rat-infested tunnels - under current rules Konrad's team now retire at 52, if they had enough years on the job. But because as a supervisor he does not go down as often as his team his retirement age, like for most French, is 62. Being told now he will have to work two more years, according to pension reform plans announced on Tuesday, simply seems too much.

"It's a dangerous job in a hostile environment, where you risk falling, contamination, getting injured, you're in contact with viruses, bacteria, toxic products. All that carries a risk for our health," he said.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Tuesday that the retirement age will be progressively increased to 64, and starting from 2027 one will need to have worked 43 years to get a full pension.

The government says this is necessary to balance the accounts.

Trade unions reject the argument and vow a tough fight on the streets to block the reform, which still needs parliament's approval.

Konrad will be among those who take to the streets in a nationwide day of strikes on Jan.19.

So will 53-year-old Stephane Rouanoux, who has worked in Paris' 24/7 emergency sewage repair team for 25 years, most of that without a protective mask, which is required now.

"Adding two years is very hard to take, with all we go through," said Rouanoux, an army veteran who joined Paris sewage cleaner team when he returned to civilian life and still needs to put on more years to retire.

"We often need to crouch ... to clean out blockages of fecal matter and grease," he said.

Rouanoux said the reform plans made him and his colleagues angry and they would march against it.

The key question, for the government and for unions, will be how many join them.

One of the quirks of the French pension system, and one that Macron's reform will not change, is that depending on who they work for and in which city, some sewer workers in France benefit from early retirement while others do not.

So while Rouanoux can retire early, Konrad cannot, even though he still goes down in the sewing system three to four times a week. Both find it absurd.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Thousands of teachers take to Lisbon streets to demand higher wages

LISBON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - In a fresh blow to Portugal's government, tens of thousands of Portuguese teachers and school staff poured into the streets of the capital Lisbon to demand higher wages and better working conditions in one of the biggest protests of recent years.
The Guardian

More than 70,000 staff at 150 UK universities to strike for 18 days

More than 70,000 staff at 150 universities across the UK will strike for 18 days between February and March in disputes over pay, conditions and pensions, it has been announced. The University and College Union (UCU) said the precise dates of the action will be confirmed next week. The union...
Reuters

Saudi inflation edges up to 3.3% in December

DUBAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's annual inflation rate ticked up to 3.3% in December from 2.9% in November, government data showed on Sunday, with price rises again driven mainly by housing costs.
Reuters

EU chief says Polish law must be implemented to unlock funds

KIRUNA, Sweden, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The European Union will assess whether Poland's latest changes to the judiciary can unlock billions worth of EU aid only when the new law is fully implemented, the head of the European Commission said on Friday.
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy