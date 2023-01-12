ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Saudi Arabia's $500 Billion Bet to Build a Futuristic City in the Desert

Saudi Arabia is building a futuristic city in the middle of a vast desert— from scratch. A vital element of the country's Vision 2030 plan, the project is the brainchild of Saudi's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS. The site covers an area of more than 10,000 square miles, about the same size as Massachusetts. And it could cost $500 billion to complete.
China's Exports Slump Less Than Expected in December

BEIJING — China's exports and imports fell less than expected in December, the customs administration said Friday. The milder slump meant trade still grew for all of 2022. China's exports fell by 9.9% in December from a year ago in U.S.-dollar terms, slightly better than the 10% decline forecast by a Reuters' poll.
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.

