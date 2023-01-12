Henry Commissioner Clemmons holding anti-violence day of service Saturday

Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons is planning an anti-violence day of service with a “clean up, guns down” campaign from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Cochran Park in Stockbridge.

The commissioner, in cooperation with the Henry County Parks and Recreation Department, will conduct service projects and beautification throughout the park during the event. The effort is being held in conjunction with the national celebration of the holiday for Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

“This is a great way to spend a few hours with others in your community to the betterment of everyone,” Clemmons said in a news release. “We need to lead by example and show our children and our young people that violence is never the answer and that we all have a responsibility to make our county better, safer and more beautiful.”

Anyone interested in volunteering in the effort can contact Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Jonathon Penn at jpenn@co.henry.ga.us . Cochran Park is located at 305 East Atlanta Road in Stockbridge.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.