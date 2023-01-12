'Absolutely phenomenal' - Sunderland ace impressing on loan

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond continues to receive rave reviews from Lincoln.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy has described Sunderland winger Jack Diamond as ‘absolutely phenomenal’ as he continues to impress on loan.

Diamond, who turns 23-years-old today, has become a key player for the Imps, scoring six goals already this season from a wide position.

There was talk earlier this month that he was doing so well that Tony Mowbray wanted to recall him to Sunderland, although that has now been downplayed .

That will be music to the ears of Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy, who is understandably happy to have the winger for the rest of the season.

“The work he does for the team is absolutely phenomenal,” Kennedy said. “His numbers are really good for us this year which is why he’s come out on loan, to get those numbers and project himself to the next level.

“He’s doing exactly what it says on the tin for himself because he has to look after number one but he does well, we’ll do well so everyone is a winner.”

Jack Diamond has also become Lincoln’s go-to man from the penalty spot too, and Kennedy believes he has a special kind of mentality in that regard.

“His skill, technique and mindset in taking penalties is phenomenal,” he said.

“When we get into those situations, he has got supreme confidence in himself. He doesn’t lack confidence. It’s nice to be stood on the side feeling like we’re going to [score].”

Read more Sunderland coverage