As the South reels from more than 30 tornadoes reported across the region last week, new climate data shows that the destructive storms may be on the rise. A string of damaging and deadly tornadoes landed in multiple states including Alabama, with six deaths recorded in the state's Autauga County, officials said. A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia when a tree fell on a vehicle, killing him inside.

