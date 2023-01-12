Read full article on original website
New data shows a potential rise in tornadoes in U.S. after storms ravage South
As the South reels from more than 30 tornadoes reported across the region last week, new climate data shows that the destructive storms may be on the rise. A string of damaging and deadly tornadoes landed in multiple states including Alabama, with six deaths recorded in the state's Autauga County, officials said. A 5-year-old boy died in Georgia when a tree fell on a vehicle, killing him inside.
