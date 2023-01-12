Read full article on original website
Police in West Virginia seeking car break-in suspect
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man accused of breaking into vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. CPD says a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items early Friday morning. Police obtained a video of the alleged break-ins: The video (courtesy of CPD) can be viewed in […]
WSAZ
Questions remain after fatal officer-involved shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Questions remain about details of a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Charleston. In a news release from Wednesday evening, Charleston police said an officer shot William Henry Jr. after Henry struck the officer in the head with a pipe. The release says officers gave Henry medical...
Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County
MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
Four car crash in Fayette County leaves one person dead
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Kanawha County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just after midnight on January 15, 2023, deputies received notification of a motor vehicle accident involving...
Questions remain unanswered as search continues for West Virginia infant
Angel Overstreet was first reported missing on May 25, 2021, she was 3 months old.
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
1 taken to hospital after Charleston, West Virginia, apartment building fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials say there was a working apartment building fire in Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Metro 911 says the Charleston Fire Department (CFD) responded to a building fire at 871 Westminster Way around 12:03 p.m. CFD says all occupants made it out of the building. One person was taken to […]
West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
Cigarette altercation lands a man in jail
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A fight over a cigarette lands one man in jail. According to deputies, they were dispatched to the Layland area of Fayette County for a domestic complaint. Upon their arrival, a woman was standing in the middle of the road, flagging them down. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, Lee Thompson, got into an altercation over a cigarette. Thompson allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the head and face, then kicked her in the leg and shin with his steel-toed boots.
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in domestic violence shooting
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 27-year-old Beckley man who shot a young woman inside of her Westline Drive home in July 2021 pleaded guilty to attempted murder before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Friday, January 13, 2023. Albert Shacore Jones was reportedly angry over the victim’s social media profile posts when he […]
Driver taken to hospital after going off West Virginia interstate, crashing into creek
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A driver was taken to the hospital after going off the interstate and crashing into a creek in the Sissonville area, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said. The crash happened Friday around 11:20 p.m., just off Interstate 77 near the 100 block of Allens Fork Road, according to Sissonville […]
Father of missing West Virginia girl sentenced for assaulting his mother
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man has been sentenced for allegedly assaulting his mother. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Shannon Overstreet, 39, of Huntington, entered a Kennedy Plea in Cabell County Circuit Court to charges of Malicious Assault and Forgery for a 2022 indictment. Overstreet was sentenced to 2-10 years […]
Execution of warrant leads to arrest of ‘frequent flyer’ meth dealer
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made Friday pertaining to the distribution of illegal substances following the execution of a search warrant. Reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Friday, January 13, 2023, a search warrant was executed through a joint effort from day shift and night shift deputies and detectives with the department.
Kanawha County Man Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Samuel Manriquez, 37, of Cross Lanes, was sentenced today to four years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17,...
WSAZ
“It was shocking,” neighbor reacts to deadly Sunday fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Hours after a deadly Sunday morning fire broke out on the 2600 block of Harvey Road, Huntington fire officials are still investigating the cause. Joan Cotton lives down the road from the scene and said the intense smell of smoke caught her off guard as she was taking a family member to work.
Metro News
Woman killed in Fayette County crash
MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
lootpress.com
Narcan administered after vehicle crashes into Pizza Hut building, driver arrested
RAINELLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made Wednesday after a woman drove a vehicle into a Pizza Hut building and was found unconscious at an intersection shortly after with the car still in drive. According to reports from the Rainelle Police Department as released by the Town of...
WSAZ
Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest
SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
