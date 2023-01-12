ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WOWK 13 News

Police in West Virginia seeking car break-in suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man accused of breaking into vehicles in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. CPD says a suspect broke into several vehicles and stole multiple items early Friday morning. Police obtained a video of the alleged break-ins: The video (courtesy of CPD) can be viewed in […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Questions remain after fatal officer-involved shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Questions remain about details of a fatal officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Charleston. In a news release from Wednesday evening, Charleston police said an officer shot William Henry Jr. after Henry struck the officer in the head with a pipe. The release says officers gave Henry medical...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Mother charged after police discover drugs near a child in Wyoming County

MULLENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A mother is charged with child endangerment after police discover drugs. According to police, an officer was performing a routine patrol along Rt. 16 when he noticed a silver Ford Escape with a piece of cardboard in place of the tag. During the traffic stop, the officer said that Reginia Sizemore was mumbling, very shaky, jerking, and had a high speech rate. When asked if the suspect had used any drugs, she responded and said she had used meth the other night.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Four car crash in Fayette County leaves one person dead

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Kanawha County woman died following a motor vehicle accident in Boomer on US Route 60. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II released the following information concerning this accident. Just after midnight on January 15, 2023, deputies received notification of a motor vehicle accident involving...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man killed in Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has died after a crash in Huntington Friday morning. According to the Huntington Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Officers say the driver, identified as John Keaton, 26, of Culloden, was the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Cigarette altercation lands a man in jail

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A fight over a cigarette lands one man in jail. According to deputies, they were dispatched to the Layland area of Fayette County for a domestic complaint. Upon their arrival, a woman was standing in the middle of the road, flagging them down. The victim stated that she and her boyfriend, Lee Thompson, got into an altercation over a cigarette. Thompson allegedly punched the victim multiple times in the head and face, then kicked her in the leg and shin with his steel-toed boots.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in domestic violence shooting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 27-year-old Beckley man who shot a young woman inside of her Westline Drive home in July 2021 pleaded guilty to attempted murder before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick on Friday, January 13, 2023. Albert Shacore Jones was reportedly angry over the victim’s social media profile posts when he […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Execution of warrant leads to arrest of ‘frequent flyer’ meth dealer

RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made Friday pertaining to the distribution of illegal substances following the execution of a search warrant. Reports from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Friday, January 13, 2023, a search warrant was executed through a joint effort from day shift and night shift deputies and detectives with the department.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Woman killed in Fayette County crash

MEADOW BRIDGE, W.Va. — A woman died in a single vehicle crash Friday night in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said the victim lost control of her car on state Route 20 near Meadow Bridge around 6 p.m. The vehicle struck a roadside pole. Authorities said...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Deputies: Man on home confinement caught driving stolen SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies say a man broke his home confinement after only two days and was then caught driving a stolen vehicle. It happened Wednesday when investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a stolen SUV on Pring Drive in Cross Lanes. The...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Juvenile charged in West Virginia home invasion

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A juvenile suspect has been charged in connection to a home invasion near St. Albans that sent one person to the hospital. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile is facing a charge of Nighttime Burglary and counts of assault during the commission of a felony. The home […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Investigation into possible timber thefts leads to arrest

SETH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities made an arrest Monday while investigating a situation involving the potential theft of timber. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s office indicate that, on Monday, January 9, 2023, deputies with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department were conducting an investigation throughout the Seth/Rock Castle area of the county regarding possible timber thefts.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

