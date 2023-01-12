ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

One dead in Lubbock officer-involved crash early Thursday morning

By Christianna Barbosa
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 6 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer was left seriously injured and one person died in a crash just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said.

Police were initially called to a crash with possible injuries in the eastbound lanes of the 4300 block of South Loop 289, near Peoria Avenue, LPD said.

Shortly after the first officer arrived, they were hit from behind by another vehicle – while still in their vehicle. LPD said the officer was taken to the hospital with, “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”

The driver that struck the officer, however, was pronounced dead on scene.

No injuries were yet reported in the first crash.

Police asked that drivers avoid the area as they were still investigating the crash.

East bound main lanes of South Loop 289 were closed at the time of the report, and drivers were told to take the Quaker Avenue exit. But just before 6:00 a.m., LPD said the South Loop was no longer blocked off.

