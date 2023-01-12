One dead in Lubbock officer-involved crash early Thursday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas — An officer was left seriously injured and one person died in a crash just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department said.UPDATE: LPD names officer injured, victim killed in early morning crash
Police were initially called to a crash with possible injuries in the eastbound lanes of the 4300 block of South Loop 289, near Peoria Avenue, LPD said.
Shortly after the first officer arrived, they were hit from behind by another vehicle – while still in their vehicle. LPD said the officer was taken to the hospital with, “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”One killed after Central Lubbock shooting on Wednesday, LPD said
The driver that struck the officer, however, was pronounced dead on scene.
No injuries were yet reported in the first crash.
Police asked that drivers avoid the area as they were still investigating the crash.Man indicted after threatening lives of children, Jewish people and more, court records said
East bound main lanes of South Loop 289 were closed at the time of the report, and drivers were told to take the Quaker Avenue exit. But just before 6:00 a.m., LPD said the South Loop was no longer blocked off.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0