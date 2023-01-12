Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Review: Paul Mescal Is Explosive in Rebecca Frecknall’s Staggering Revival
“I don’t want realism. I want magic!” Blanche’s famously desperate cry holds the key to most approaches to “A Streetcar Named Desire.” Productions of Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece tend to chose one or the other: overemphasizing the sweat and grit of life with the Kowalskis or slavishly obeying Williams’s instructions to deliver Blanche’s tragic, hope-filled reverie. But director Rebecca Frecknall’s hypnotic production goes for broke, slinging out almost all of Williams’ stage directions and simultaneously delivering both. With Patsy Ferran and Paul Mescal in incandescent form, she brings the classic roaring back to electrifying life. Williams’s carefully detailed, literal two-room apartment is...
10 of 2022’s Top ‘Docs to Watch’ Discussed by Directors
One hundred forty-four documentary features were eligible for this season’s best documentary feature Oscar. The directors of 10 appeared on the ‘Docs to Watch’ panel at October’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival — the nation’s largest university-run film festival — which, for the ninth year in a row, was presented by The Hollywood Reporter and moderated by yours truly. And in late December, the Academy announced its best documentary feature Oscar shortlist, revealing that of the 15 titles chosen to move on to the next round, eight had been represented at the ‘Docs to Watch’ gathering — Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes (HBO), David...
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker Flea so ‘excited’ to be a new dad at 60
Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea is super “excited” to be a new dad at 60 after welcoming his third child last month. The bassist has two daughters Clara aged 34 and Sunny, 17, from previous relationships and he’s now father to a new baby with his second wife, fashion designer Melody Ehsani, who arrived on December 12, and Flea is ready to go through the fatherhood journey again.
Britney Spears Acting 'Manic' in Restaurant, Husband Sam Storms Off
Britney Spears caused a scene Friday night at an L.A. restaurant ... the pop star had a bizarre meltdown, prompting her husband to storm out. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Brit and Sam Asghari showed up with a bodyguard at JOEY restaurant in Woodland Hills which was packed with patrons, who immediately recognized her.
Aunjanue Ellis to star in Caste adaptation
Aunjanue Ellis is to star in the film adaptation of 'Caste'. The 53-year-old actress has been cast in the lead role in the movie that is inspired by Isabel Wilkerson's best-selling book 'Caste: Origins of Our Discontent'. The tome was described in The New York Times newspaper as "an instant...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
Pink, Leah Remini and more pay tribute to Lisa Marie Presley
Pink, Octavia Spencer, and Leah Remini are among the stars to have paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley following her death. The singer/songwriter - who was the daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley - was rushed to hospital on Thursday (12.01.23) after suffering a cardiac arrest but passed away later at the age of 54, and her friends and acquaintances in the entertainment world have taken to their social media channels to express their shock and sadness at the news.
Nicholas Lyndhurst cast in the Frasier sequel series
Nicholas Lyndhurst has been cast in the 'Frasier' sequel series. The 61-year-old actor - who has previously starred in British sitcoms, including 'Only Fools and Horses' and 'Goodnight Sweetheart' - will soon appear opposite Kelsey Grammer in the upcoming series, according to Variety. Nicholas has actually become the first cast...
