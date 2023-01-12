ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Man in Lexington sent to hospital after stabbing. Police are investigating.

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O50ex_0kC8c25700

A man was injured Wednesday evening after getting stabbed, according to Lexington police.

At approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday police received a report of a victim with a stab wound in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive, according to Lt. Daniel Truex with the Lexington Police Department. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was uncooperative in providing information about the stabbing, according to Truex. There was no suspect information to release Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com , or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Woman injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night. LPD says it happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home along the 1700 block of Gerald Drive. Officers say there was some type of disturbance between two people when shots rang out. A woman was hit by gunfire...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Suspect shot after leading troopers on 3-county chase, shooting at police

Kentucky State Police is investigating a trooper-involved shooting that followed a multi-county pursuit where the suspect fired at police. State police said that on Thursday, a trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on westbound I-64 in Woodford County. The vehicle, though, fled the trooper on I-64 into Franklin County and then Shelby County “and back through Franklin County before (the chase) ended near the I-64 Graefenburg exit, about eight miles west of Frankfort.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Fire breaks out at Lexington apartment building

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to an apartment fire Saturday night in Lexington. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. at 1674 Maywick View Lane. Officials say the fire was contained to one of the 5 apartments inside the building. They say a resident attempted to put it out. No...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

19-year-old man dies in Lexington automobile accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A 19-year-old man died in a motor vehicle collision on I-75 northbound near mile-marker 111 on Friday. Kennedy B. Knowles died of multiple blunt-force trauma injuries at 10:44 p.m. at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. According to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, icy...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One dead after crash on I-75 Friday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has confirmed that a driver, who was involved in a crash on I-75 on Friday night, has been pronounced dead following the accident. Lexington Police have been investigating the incident near mile marker 111 that left I-75 shut down for hours. The...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

‘Brick Alley’ fight leads to shots fired in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Officers were called to reports of a fight taking place in an area known as “Brick Alley“. At 12:30 a.m. officers arrived at Brick Alley on St. Clair Street and found two individuals with gunshot wounds. According to Frankfort police, one was...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man injured after Lexington parking lot shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man was injured Wednesday night after a shooting in Lexington. The Lexington Police Department said at around 8 p.m. officers responded to a parking lot near the 500 block of Angliana Avenue to reports of shots being fired. No victim was located, but police said later a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a reported non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police arrest 2, find over 400 grams of meth

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police seized over 400 grams of meth after two men were arrested Thursday. According to a Facebook post by the Georgetown Police Department, around 8:40 a.m. officers were in the Outlet Center Drive area where they were called to investigate a drunk man who may have stolen items from a nearby store.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Man charged with murder for deadly Anderson County stabbing

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Kentucky State Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Anderson County. A preliminary investigation by KSP indicated that a stabbing occurred in the Salt River Road area of Anderson County at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Chad Ritchie of Lawrenceburg fatally wounded.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Multi-county chase ends in trooper-involved shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - KSP is investigating a trooper-involved shooting after a multi-county chase on Thursday. KSP says they were attempting to conduct a Traffic stop in Woodford County on I-64, but the vehicle wouldn’t stop, and a chase ensued. The chase continued through Franklin County into Shelby County and back through Franklin County before ending near the Graefenburg exit.
WOODFORD COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Lexington man sentenced to 32 years for cocaine, fentanyl trafficking

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington man was given 32 years in prison for his role in cocaine and fentanyl trafficking. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Maurice Taylor, in 2020, went into a garage at a home and shortly after, had a woman come into the home as well. Taylor then placed an item in her vehicle. The woman was stopped by police, where they found her in possession of cocaine. Inside the home, police say they also found 182 grams of a substance containing fentanyl.
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

I-64 E near Lawrenceburg exit back open after police situation

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. — Interstate 64 East near the Lawrenceburg exit was shut down on Thursday afternoon due to a police situation. WLKY reached out to Kentucky State Police about the incident, but all they said at this time was that a "traffic hazard exists on I-64 just past the Grafenburg exit" and that the roadway is closed.
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
19K+
Followers
451
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy