Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole truck tractor from repair shop in Lebanon County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a truck tractor was stolen from a repair shop in Lebanon County. UPDATE: Wednesday morning, the owner of Owl Creek Garage said the vehicle was back in their possession. PSP Troop L said the theft happened around 11:35 p.m. on...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing teen in Lebanon found safe
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: The missing juvenile from Lebanon County has been found safe. State police are searching for a missing teenager in Myerstown, Lebanon County. The male teen left his home in the area of Kutztown Road, Jackson Township in the early morning hours of Wednesday. He...
WGAL
2 people killed in I-83 crash in Dauphin County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 83 in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Swatara Township. Troopers said the truck left the road, broke through the guide rail, hit a...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing York County man
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Red Lion Borough man who has been missing since Jan. 14. According to the PSP, 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh left his residence on 1st Avenue in Red Lion Borough on Jan. 13. at around 10:00 p.m. He was last seen in Colerain Township in Lancaster County on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m.
State Police are searching for missing York County man
RED LION, Pa. — State Police are searching for a missing York County man. Daniel Hesketh, 38, of Red Lion, was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of 1st Avenue at about 8 p.m. on Friday. He was driving his vehicle, a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with PA registration LFZ8544, according to police.
Coroner IDs woman killed in Route 15 crash
A Cumberland County woman was killed in a Friday afternoon crash on Route 15, according to Adams County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Pat Felix said Leanne Elliott, 32, of Camp Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Latimore Township crash, between Latimore Valley Road, Mountain Road and the Hanover/York Springs exit. She died of blunt force injuries, and her death was ruled accidental.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire destroys home in rural Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Schuylkill County on Wednesday. It was reported around 11 a.m. on Kiehner Road, about a mile north of Route 443, in Wayne Township. Firefighters struck three alarms and multiple departments responded to the scene. A photographer for 69 News says...
Vandals strike at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a vandalism case at Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County. It occurred sometime Sunday night or early Monday morning, according to Lititz Borough Police. A suspect or group of suspects spray-painted graffiti on portions of the band shell and other property inside the...
Man caught hiding in basement after attempting to break into vehicles
Muncy, Pa. — A man who attempted to break into vehicles was later found hiding in a homeowner's basement in Muncy Township, police say. Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with three felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft following his apprehension the morning of Jan. 10. Muncy Township Police Officer Christopher McKibben says it started when he was dispatched to McDonald's near Lycoming Mall for a...
Man dead after head-on collision near his central Pa. home
A 61-year-old man was seen driving erratically Friday afternoon before he died in a head-on collision near home, authorities said. Yogesh Padalia, of the 2300 block of Molly Pitcher Highway, crashed around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the Molly Pitcher Highway near Chambersburg. He was driving a rental car and was seen driving erratically on the northbound side of the road before the crash, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
Burglar at large after shooting at central Pa. homeowner who found him in garage: police
Police are looking for a man who broke into a York County property overnight last week and shot at the homeowner. A Spring Garden Township resident got an alert around 2:45 a.m. Jan. 14 that someone had broken into his detached garage on the 900 block of South Edgar Street. Police said he went outside and discovered a man, possibly in his late teens, near the garage’s doorway and brandishing a gun.
WGAL
Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
Coroner IDs man killed in central Pa. house fire
The York County coroner has identified the 71-year-old man killed Monday in a house fire. Life-saving measures were taken, but Dale Ahmuty died at 5:42 p.m. after a fire in his home on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. She said the fire started around 5 p.m.
Lititz Police investigating strong-arm robbery along Landis Valley Road
LITITZ, Pa. — Police are investigating a suspected robbery that occurred earlier this week in Lititz. It happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road, according to Lititz Borough Police. The victim reported he was walking along the road when he was approached by...
WGAL
Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County
State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
Police searching for York County porch pirate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Theft of a motor vehicle, simple assault, public drunkenness
Terroristic Threats – At 7:39 p.m. Dec. 25, police responded to East Pine Street to investigate threats made towards a business. No credible threats were discovered. The victim was a 67-year-old Cleona man. Police are investigating. East Hanover Township. Theft – At 1:03 p.m. Jan. 5, on Jonestown Road,...
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
WGAL
Adams County coroner identifies woman killed in Route 15 crash
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County coroner has identified a woman killed in a crash Friday afternoon. The coroner said 32-year-old Leanne Elliott, of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, died after the crash on Route 15 in Latimore Township. State police said a man later drove through a barricade...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0