The Independent

New Cop28 president is CEO of oil company

The President of Cop28 is the CEO of one of the world’s largest oil companies and has been branded a ‘climate criminal’ by Green MP Caroline Lucas.Dr Sultan Al Jaber is the group chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as well as the United Arab Emirate’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. He has been appointed President of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, which will take place in Dubai in November.ADNOC produces more than four million barrels of oil per day and around 11.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. As founding CEO of Abu Dhabi’s...
AFP

UAE names oil chief to head COP28 climate talks

The head of the United Arab Emirates' national oil company was named Thursday as president of this year's COP28 climate talks, prompting fierce criticism from environmental activists. It had the largest contingent of oil and gas lobbyists at last year's talks.
102.5 The Bone

Oil company chief's appointment to lead COP28 climate conference sparks backlash

LONDON — The appointment of an oil executive as head of the United Nations' COP28 climate conference on Thursday sparked backlash from environmental organizations. The Office of the United Arab Emirates' Special Envoy for Climate Change announced Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the head of the state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as the president-designate for the 2023 climate change conference, which will take place in Dubai over two weeks in November and December.
Reuters

UAE's Jaber says COP28 should be practical, leave no one behind

ABU DHABI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates wants the COP28 climate conference it is hosting this year to be practical and show solidarity between the global north and south that "leaves no one behind", the country's oil chief and designated COP28 president said.
Houston Chronicle

A new climate reality: Less warming, but worse impacts on the planet

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the not-so-distant past, scientists predicted that global temperatures would surge dramatically throughout this century, assuming that humans would rely heavily on fossil fuels for decades. But they are revising their forecasts as they track both signs of progress and unexpected hazards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Chevron, Exxon and Total keen to invest in India, says minister

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global energy majors Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, the country's oil minister said in a speech on Friday.
TheConversationAU

6 reasons 2023 could be a very good year for climate action

Many people think of the annual UN climate talks as talkfests which achieve only incremental change, at best. Activist Greta Thunberg has described them as “blah blah blah” moments – grossly inadequate and too often hijacked by fossil fuel producers who would like the world to keep buying their main exports. Look more closely. The world is slowly but surely shifting away from fossil fuels. When historians look back, they will likely see the 2015 Paris agreement as the key pivot point. It achieved a global consensus on climate action and set the goal for nations to decarbonise by mid-century....
The Hill

Exxon scientists predicted current climate change 40 years ago: study

Scientists at oil giant ExxonMobil accurately forecast present-day climate change going back to the late 1970s and early 1980s, a new study has found. The findings by Harvard and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research are “the nail-in-the-coffin of ExxonMobil’s claims that it has been falsely accused of climate malfeasance,” lead author Geoffrey Supran, a…
The Independent

Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’

A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
HackerNoon

How to Fight Global Climate Change with Web3

Climate change is one of the most critical global issues today, and the impacts of global warming caused by CO2 emissions are increasingly significant including the rising of sea level, increasing in ocean acidification, etc. Research done by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has shown that even if greenhouse gas emission was to stop completely, the surface air temperature would continue to increase and remain elevated for several decades, which could induce crop reduction and food crisis, and the rising of sea level is forcing people to abandon some of the most populated areas.
sciencealert.com

Controversial Proposal to Reduce Global Warming Could Threaten Ozone Regeneration

The ozone layer that shields life on Earth from deadly solar radiation is on track to recover within decades, but controversial geoengineering schemes to blunt global warming could reverse that progress, a major scientific assessment warned Monday. Since the mid-1970s, certain industrial aerosols have led to the depletion of ozone...

