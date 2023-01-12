Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Earnings season will derail year's early risk-on rally, Peter Boockvar warns
Bleakley Financial Group CIO Peter Boockvar on what the latest inflation read means for the market. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC
Wells Fargo shares rise even as bank's profits cut in half by higher reserves, settlement costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
CNBC
Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid easing inflation
Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. related investing news. Nevertheless, investing in...
CNBC
The stocks and ETFs seeing the biggest options action this week
Notable moves in stocks and ETFs this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
CNBC
Mark Cuban predicts this will be the 'next possible implosion' in crypto—here's how to avoid it
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
CNBC
Lower your monthly payments with the 6 best long-term personal loan lenders
Personal loans can come in handy when you need funding in a pinch for a big expense. Of course, it's important to remember that any money you borrow would need to be paid back with interest. Choosing a personal loan with a longer repayment term gives you more time to repay the entire balance, and your monthly payments will likely be smaller (and thus, slightly easier to budget for).
CNBC
Take profits on Starbucks after its huge run, and check out these 3 other stocks
In Friday's "Morning Meeting," we dug into our inbox and found an excellent question raised by a member of the Investing Club. Starbucks – like Halliburton – has had a nice run lately. The Club trimmed some Halliburton on Thursday. Why not trim Starbucks too? I have a double-digit percent gain on shares accumulated over the past five months. It seems like I should take some off the table. I would appreciate your perspective on what I see as a similar situation, but two different stocks.
CNBC
Brian Moynihan says Bank of America expects 'mild recession' and is preparing for worse
"Our baseline scenario contemplates a mild recession. ... But we also add to that a downside scenario, and what this results in is 95% of our reserve methodology is weighted toward a recessionary environment in 2023," Moynihan said on a call with investors. That pessimistic case, which is more negative...
CNBC
Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint that crypto firms Gemini and Genesis offered and sold unregistered securities. It's the latest in a series of recent enforcement actions initiated by SEC chair Gary Gensler since the collapse of FTX in November. Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, and...
CNBC
Watch CNBC's full tech discussion with Evercore's Mark Mahaney
Evercore ISI's Mark Mahaney and CNBC's Ari Levy join 'The Exchange' to discuss tech earnings after mega-cap tech struggled in the last year. Will things be better in 2023?
CNBC
The Final Call: GLD & PG
The final trades of this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
CNBC
Salesforce, Blackstone & more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners, Karen Firestone of Aureus Wealth Management and Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
CNBC
Investing in last year's top 10 stocks is 'a recipe for disaster,' expert says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
CNBC
Prominent political columnist gets confused about basis points—here's everything you need to know
Internet writers, especially ones who publish frequently, are going to make mistakes. It's part of the job. So it didn't surprise me this week when a bunch of smart financial people on social media pointed out that a post on political columnist Matt Yglesias's Substack, Slow Boring, contained some fuzzy math relating to bonds. Bonds are complicated!
CNBC
First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
CNBC
Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months
Bitcoin rose on Saturday above $20,000 for first time in over two months. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 4.6% to $20,853 at 01:01 GMT on Saturday, adding $922 to its previous close. The cryptocurrency is up 26.4% from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether...
CNBC
Kelly Evans: The Fed pause is nearly at hand
The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
CNBC
How the tough job of Amazon delivery has changed with new Rivian vans
Amazon has rolled out 1,000+ electric Rivian vans in at least 100 U.S. cities since July, bringing big changes for some of its 275,000 drivers delivering 10 million packages a day around the world. CNBC talked to drivers about how the job has changed since 2021, when they told us about unrealistic workloads, peeing in bottles, dog bites and error-prone routing software. Here's an inside look at the new tech Amazon says is maximizing safety, comfort and efficiency for a better driver experience.
Comments / 0