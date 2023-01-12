ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts like these stocks amid easing inflation

Last week, December's consumer price index reading showed that prices are cooling. The index dropped 0.1% on a monthly basis, but the metric gained 6.5% from the prior year. Investors seemed to appreciate the news, as the three major indexes closed higher on Friday. related investing news. Nevertheless, investing in...
CNBC

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023: Cramer says it might be time to trim this portfolio stock

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what recent bank and healthcare earnings reports mean for some holdings in the portfolio. Jim says it may be time to sell some shares of one stock, but says there is another company in the Charitable Trust doing well which he is not ready to let go of just yet. They also discuss stocks to keep holding with the prospect of buybacks or a higher dividend yield.
CNBC

Lower your monthly payments with the 6 best long-term personal loan lenders

Personal loans can come in handy when you need funding in a pinch for a big expense. Of course, it's important to remember that any money you borrow would need to be paid back with interest. Choosing a personal loan with a longer repayment term gives you more time to repay the entire balance, and your monthly payments will likely be smaller (and thus, slightly easier to budget for).
OREGON STATE
CNBC

Take profits on Starbucks after its huge run, and check out these 3 other stocks

In Friday's "Morning Meeting," we dug into our inbox and found an excellent question raised by a member of the Investing Club. Starbucks – like Halliburton – has had a nice run lately. The Club trimmed some Halliburton on Thursday. Why not trim Starbucks too? I have a double-digit percent gain on shares accumulated over the past five months. It seems like I should take some off the table. I would appreciate your perspective on what I see as a similar situation, but two different stocks.
CNBC

Crypto firms Genesis and Gemini charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a complaint that crypto firms Gemini and Genesis offered and sold unregistered securities. It's the latest in a series of recent enforcement actions initiated by SEC chair Gary Gensler since the collapse of FTX in November. Gemini, founded by the Winklevoss twins, and...
CNBC

The Final Call: GLD & PG

The final trades of this week. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Bonawyn Eison.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Big banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America reported earnings. Tesla cut prices on some of its vehicles in the U.S. and Europe. Apple CEO Tim Cook took a pay cut for 2023. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Will...
CNBC

First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today

WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" Following is the unofficial transcript from a CNBC interview with BlackRock Chairman & CEO Larry Fink on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" (M-F 9AM – 11AM ET) today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Following is a link to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2023/01/13/blackrock-ceo-larry-fink-is-optimistic-about-long-term-investment-opportunities-in-2023.html. All references...
CNBC

Bitcoin climbs above $20,000 first time in over two months

Bitcoin rose on Saturday above $20,000 for first time in over two months. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, rose 4.6% to $20,853 at 01:01 GMT on Saturday, adding $922 to its previous close. The cryptocurrency is up 26.4% from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1. Ether...
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The Fed pause is nearly at hand

The only thing that mattered about this morning's CPI report was that it didn't come in too hot. And frankly, even if the report had been unexpectedly high, should that have really changed the Fed's calculus? The forward-looking data is a debacle, while inflation is one of the most lagging indicators we have. After all, CPI hit its peak year-on-year growth of 9.1% in June of 2022,more than two years after the pandemic stimulus first hit. It can take that long for monetary policy to fully settle into the economy. Core CPI, which excludes the oil-price spike, didn't peak until September!
CNBC

How the tough job of Amazon delivery has changed with new Rivian vans

Amazon has rolled out 1,000+ electric Rivian vans in at least 100 U.S. cities since July, bringing big changes for some of its 275,000 drivers delivering 10 million packages a day around the world. CNBC talked to drivers about how the job has changed since 2021, when they told us about unrealistic workloads, peeing in bottles, dog bites and error-prone routing software. Here's an inside look at the new tech Amazon says is maximizing safety, comfort and efficiency for a better driver experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy