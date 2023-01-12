Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. caused quite a controversy when he had to be removed from a plane by police officers when he refused to deboard and caused quite a scene. Beckham’s side of the story was quite a bit different than what was reported initially, but with the police body camera footage now made public , everyone can now form their own opinions regarding the incident.

The video shows Odell Beckham Jr . acting rudely toward his fellow passengers – cursing and insulting them as they ask him to get off the plane. But the video also shows what police and emergency workers had to say about Beckham once they realized he was an NFL star.

“He’s Odell Beckham,” one officer can be heard saying in the video.

“Oh my God! Can I get his signature?” one fire and rescue crew member asked.

The officers also wondered about his NFL status, with one officer asking if Beckham was suspended before another corrected him and said “no, he’s not playing. nobody’s picked him up.”

At one point in the video, one of the officers recognized that it was a high-profile situation and checked to make sure that his colleague’s body camera was on.

“Is your camera on?” the officer asked his partner. “Because this is going to be a media circus. They’re all going to want to know what really happened.”

And thanks to his body camera, now everyone can know what really happened.

[ Shannonsharpeee ]

The post What police said about Odell Beckham Jr. revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .