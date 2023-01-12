Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Napoli, Roma fans given two-month away game ban after motorway brawl
Napoli and Roma fans have been banned from travelling to away games for two months after last weekend's mass brawl which caused chaos on a major Italian motorway, Italy's Interior Ministry said on Saturday. Hardcore "ultra" supporters of both teams were involved in running battles on the A1 motorway on...
kalkinemedia.com
Zaman's 101 propels Pakistan to 280-9 in third ODI against New Zealand
Opener Fakhar Zaman cracked a brilliant hundred to lift Pakistan to 280-9 in the third and series-deciding day-night international against New Zealand in Karachi on Friday. The left-hander scored a 122-ball 101 with 10 boundaries and a six after Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat at the National Stadium.
kalkinemedia.com
Adair hits 65 as Ireland beat Zimbabwe to level T20 series
Opener Ross Adair struck a brisk 65 as Ireland levelled a three-match Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe with a six-wicket victory in Harare on Saturday. Zimbabwe made 144 with captain Craig Ervine top scoring on 42 and Ireland knocked off the runs with two balls to spare, setting up a series decider on Sunday.
kalkinemedia.com
Gut-Behrami denies Brignone super-G double at St Anton
Swiss Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami denied Federica Brignone a quick-fire World Cup super-G double at St Anton on Sunday. In Saturday's super-G in the Tyrol Brignone became the first Italian woman to win 21 races in the women's elite alpine skiing competition. Gut-Behrami was in third but 24 hours later...
kalkinemedia.com
Shakhtar, Russian clubs' FIFA rule challenge rejected
The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday upheld FIFA's decision to allow foreign footballers and coaches to leave Russian and Ukrainian clubs due to the war. Eight Russian clubs and top Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk appealed to CAS to challenge rules introduced by world football's governing body following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
