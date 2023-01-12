ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Pakistan premier says UAE extends $2B loan, offers $1B more

By JON GAMBRELL Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qm7Il_0kC8Zq9R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rvnED_0kC8Zq9R00

Pakistan's prime minister said Thursday that the United Arab Emirates agreed to extend a $2 billion loan to his country and provide an additional $1 billion as his nation struggles to recover from devastating floods this summer and a dire economic crisis.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's office made the announcement after he met with the leader of the UAE, Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It said Sheikh Mohammed agreed to the loan extension and the new loan, desperately needed as foreign currency reserves in the nation have plummeted to $5.5 billion — enough money for just under a month of imports.

“Both sides agreed to deepen the investment cooperation, stimulate partnerships and enable investment integration opportunities between the two countries,” Sharif's office said.

The Emirates did not immediately acknowledge the rollover of the loan and the granting of the additional billion. It said the meeting at Abu Dhabi's Al Shati Palace saw the two leaders discuss “the historical relations between the UAE and Pakistan and ways to enhance joint cooperation and expand its horizons in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries.”

Sharif's visit to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April. The seven sheikhdoms of the Emirates are home to some 1.7 million Pakistanis, many manual laborers that power its economy and send money back to their nation.

Stung by food and fuel increases caused by Russia's war on Ukraine , Pakistan also has been struggling to cut into its government spending as well as inflation grows. That's worsened the economic crisis gripping a country where authorities have ordered malls to shut earlier to save on energy costs. The International Monetary Fund released a crucial tranche of $1.1 billion to Pakistan in August but talks have stalled since.

Saudi Arabia earlier this week floated investing $10 billion in Pakistan and increasing its deposits in the State Bank of Pakistan to $5 billion there.

On Wednesday, Sharif said several countries and some of the world’s institutions have pledged $9.7 billion to help Pakistan rebuild from the summer’s catastrophic flood that killed 1,739 people. That's far above the pledges — which have gone unfulfilled in other similar international conferences.

The floods destroyed more than 2 million homes and caused more than $30 billion in damage.

___

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The world’s most powerful passports revealed

A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
The Guardian

Put all of National Grid under state control, net zero campaigners urge

National Grid, which maintains the backbone of Britain’s electricity network, should be taken under government control to ensure the rapid transition to net zero, campaigners said after a report revealed the business paid investors almost £9bn in dividends and share buyback schemes over the last five years. The...
theScore

Report: Messi's PSG contract talks unhindered by Saudi Arabia links

Paris Saint-Germain are anticipating talks with Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, in the French capital before the end of January to conclude an agreement over a new contract for the World Cup winner, ESPN's Julien Laurens reports. PSG and Messi's father reportedly had positive discussions prior to Argentina's victorious run in...
CNBC

Saudi Arabia's $500 billion bet to build a futuristic city in the desert

Saudi Arabia is building a futuristic city in the middle of a vast desert— from scratch. A vital element of the country's Vision 2030 plan, the project is the brainchild of Saudi's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS. The site covers an area of more than 10,000 square miles, about the same size as Massachusetts. And it could cost $500 billion to complete.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NPR

Condoleezza Rice calls for 'urgency' in sending weapons and money to Ukraine

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice thinks the way forward for the war in Ukraine is: more, now. More weapons and more money to Ukraine's forces trying to kick Russia out of their country. "My argument is simply, let's have a sense of urgency about getting everything to the Ukrainians...
ABC News

ABC News

981K+
Followers
204K+
Post
576M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy