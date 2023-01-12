Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Auer shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting happened near 27th and Auer around 5:45 p.m. Police said the 31-year-old victim went to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
29th and Hampton homicide, Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old man was killed in a shooting near 29th and Hampton on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the Milwaukee man died from his wounds on the scene. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360,...
WISN
2 dead in Friday night shootings in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE -- Two people were killed in separate shootings Friday night in Milwaukee. According to police, the shootings happened just 20 minutes apart. The first happened just before 10:30 p.m. near 37th and Hopkins. Officers said a 32-year-old man was killed, and a 24-year-old woman was in custody. Police said...
CBS 58
Two homicide incidents late Friday night on Milwaukee's Northside
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating two shooting homicides that took place late on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. A 32-year-old man was killed near 37th and Hopkins Streets just after 10:00 p.m. last night. Police say the incident was related to domestic violence and a 24-year-old woman is in custody in connection with this incident.
46-year-old killed near 29th and Hampton: Milwaukee police
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night just before 11.
Milwaukee man in critical condition after double shooting near 60th and Philip
Milwaukee police say a man is in critical condition following a double shooting near 60th and Philip. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Friday.
One killed in shooting near 37th and Hampton, suspect arrested
One person has died and one has been arrested following a deadly shooting Friday night, according to Milwaukee Police.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee girl critically missing, last seen near Teutonia and Stark
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police have asked the public for help in the search for critically missing 5-year-old girl J'mya Hurt. Hurt is described as 3 feet, 5 inches tall and 52 pounds with brown eyes and black, braided hair. She was last seen wearing a rainbow jacket, "Frozen" hat, blue shirt, tan pants and pink-and-black snow boots.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Stadium Freeway crash; woman arrested, 2 injured
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman after a crash Saturday afternoon, Jan. 14 injured two other people. Deputies were sent to the scene near the Stadium Freeway and Vliet Street shortly before 1 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash. Authorities said the woman, 53, hit an SUV with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield homicide; man stabbed wife, sentenced
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield man convicted of killing his wife in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Braeden Ward, 49, was charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. Court records said Ward claimed he was helping his wife, Jamie, because she suffered from chronic pain and had asked him to help end her life.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shawn Luckette guilty; fatal shooting of man near 44th and Fiebrantz
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Shawn Luckette guilty on Thursday, Jan. 12 in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near 44th and Fiebrantz in March 2022. Luckette faced a single charge of homicide by negligent operation of a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
WISN
2 arrested after shots fired investigation in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Two people were arrested early Saturday morning after a shots fired investigation. According to an incident report, police were investigating a report of shots fired near Sylvan and Summit in Waukesha just after 3 a.m. The report said officers found spent casings in the driveway and two...
Two charged, accused of shooting at Milwaukee police officers during pursuit
A West Allis man and a Milwaukee woman were recently charged after police say they shot at officers during a police pursuit.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
WISN
Teenager shot multiple times in head during breakup recovers
MILWAUKEE — The family of 14-year-old Racine teenager Jazlene Jones, who was shot in the head, says her survival is hard to comprehend. "I think she's a living, walking miracle," Melinda Innocencio said of her granddaughter Thursday. As WISN 12 News spoke to Innocencio over FaceTime from her granddaughter's...
WISN
Woman in wheelchair robbed at Milwaukee ATM
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman's son is fighting for answers after his 66-year-old mother was robbed and thrown from her wheelchair Tuesday afternoon at the US Bank ATM on 26th Street and Wisconsin Avenue. Max Humfeld said the nightmare his mother experienced happened in broad daylight on Tuesday. "My...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Suspects Charged For Shooting at Milwaukee Officers During Terminated Pursuit
Two suspects were charged Friday for their involvement in the shooting at Milwaukee Police Officers during a police pursuit that was later terminated by a sergeant as first reported by Wisconsin Right Now. According to a Milwaukee Police press release, Afrisawn T. Dedrick and Tysheonna M. Jones were arrested during...
13-year-old arrested for burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in connection to a burglary near Fond Du Lac and Grantosa on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego missing girl; last seen in Milwaukee
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Muskego Police Department needs your help in its search for a missing 16-year-old girl. Aunnie Way's father said he believed his daughter had taken his vehicle without permission on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers were dispatched and located the vehicle with keys inside near 36th and Lloyd in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Church purse thief: Shorewood, Whitefish Bay police seek man
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - "Thou shalt not steal" is one of the Ten Commandments, but police say it was ignored by a man suspected of being a serial purse-snatcher. Even worse, the crimes in question happened during Mass. "As Catholics, we come to Mass and receive the body of Jesus, and...
