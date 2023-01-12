GREENFIELD, Wis. - A Greenfield man convicted of killing his wife in 2022 has been sentenced to 12 years in prison. Braeden Ward, 49, was charged with a single count of first-degree reckless homicide. Court records said Ward claimed he was helping his wife, Jamie, because she suffered from chronic pain and had asked him to help end her life.

GREENFIELD, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO