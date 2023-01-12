ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Hockey World Cup: England defeat Wales 5-0 in opening group game

England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 5-0 win over debutants Wales in India. Liam Ansell scored two penalty corners and there were also goals for Nick Park, Phil Roper and Nick Bandurak. The full-time, experienced English side showed its strength against the...
BBC

Tymal Mills: Sussex extend Twenty20 deal for England bowler

England fast bowler Tymal Mills has agreed an extension to his Twenty20 contract at Sussex. The 30-year-old, who has been at Hove since moving from Essex in 2015, will stay at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season. He has taken 96 T20 wickets for Sussex...
Vice

A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death

The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
ClutchPoints

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife gets trolled for India star’s tweet

Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat, is being trolled after her husband posted a cryptic tweet following Team India’s 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Ravindra Jadeja, one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across formats,...
BBC

England 63-59 Jamaica: Roses beat Sunshine Girls to wrap up series victory

England beat Jamaica 63-59 in their final match to wrap up a 2-1 series victory against the Sunshine Girls. With the series poised at 1-1, England had to fend off a feisty Jamaica performance in front of a lively crowd at London's Copper Box. England are ranked third in the...
kalkinemedia.com

Britain Soccer Premier League

Everton fans display a banner at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
BBC

Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens

Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC

England 58-61 Jamaica: Jhaniele Fowler shines to set up series decider

Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Jamaica came from behind to beat England 61-58 and force...
BBC

Sammy Mould: Youngest manager achieves first win for non-league Yaxley

For any new manager, securing a first win is important. But when you are 20 years old, the youngest boss in the top nine tiers of English football, and have everything to prove, that first success can't come soon enough. Before Sammy Mould's recent appointment as interim manager by Northern...
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Perpignan 26-40 Glasgow Warriors

European Challenge Cup: Perpignan v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Sawailau, Seguela, Rodor, Tuilagi Cons: Rodor, Sawailau. Tries: Johnson, Gray, McDowall, Matthews, Smith, McKay Cons: Miotti, Weir, McDowall. Glasgow Warriors secured a place in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup after securing their third pool win out of three against...
BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 30-29 Harlequins

Tries: Fickou, Kamikamica, Saili Pens: Russell 2, Le Garrec Cons: Russell 3. Tries: Care, Murley 2, Penalty Pen: Smith Cons: Smith 2. Nolann Le Garrec kicked a late penalty to earn Racing 92 a first win in this season's Heineken Champions Cup and deny battling Harlequins. With three players in...
kalkinemedia.com

Probe after comments to 'free' W.Sahara at Africa football cup

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Sunday it will investigate comments made at the African Nations Championship in Algeria to "free" the disputed Western Sahara, that have sparked Moroccan fury. Neighbouring Morocco and Algeria are locked in a bitter rivalry partly over Western Sahara, where the Algiers-backed Polisario movement...
kalkinemedia.com

Napoli, Roma fans given two-month away game ban after motorway brawl

Napoli and Roma fans have been banned from travelling to away games for two months after last weekend's mass brawl which caused chaos on a major Italian motorway, Italy's Interior Ministry said on Saturday. Hardcore "ultra" supporters of both teams were involved in running battles on the A1 motorway on...
BBC

Bobby Thomas: Burnley recall defender from Bristol Rovers for Barnsley loan

Burnley have loaned defender Bobby Thomas to League One side Barnsley for the remainder of the season, after his stint at Bristol Rovers was terminated. The 21-year-old scored three goals in 26 games in the first half of the season before the Championship side recalled him from Memorial Stadium. Thomas...
ClutchPoints

Mumbai cricketer takes a brutal dig at India following shocking snub

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has taken a sly dig at the Indian selectors after he was not named in India’s squad for the Australia Tests next month. After Chetan Sharma and company snubbed him yet again, Sarfaraz Khan shared a post on Instagram stories that featured his record in first-class cricket.
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Villa-Leeds in Premier League; Napoli hosts Juve

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Aston Villa hosts Leeds in a match between midtable teams to begin the 20th round of the Premier League. Villa has been inconsistent under new manager Unai Emery, winning three and losing three of its last seven games in all competitions — the last match being an embarrassing 2-1 loss to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup last weekend. Villa is in 11th place, three spots and five points above Leeds.

