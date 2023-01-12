Read full article on original website
Related
How Bangladesh women upped their power game to beat Australia at the U-19 World Cup
Afia Prottasha and Shorna Akter offer signs that things are changing back home
BBC
Hockey World Cup: England defeat Wales 5-0 in opening group game
England got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 5-0 win over debutants Wales in India. Liam Ansell scored two penalty corners and there were also goals for Nick Park, Phil Roper and Nick Bandurak. The full-time, experienced English side showed its strength against the...
BBC
Tymal Mills: Sussex extend Twenty20 deal for England bowler
England fast bowler Tymal Mills has agreed an extension to his Twenty20 contract at Sussex. The 30-year-old, who has been at Hove since moving from Essex in 2015, will stay at the club until at least the end of the 2024 season. He has taken 96 T20 wickets for Sussex...
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
Ravindra Jadeja’s wife gets trolled for India star’s tweet
Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat, is being trolled after her husband posted a cryptic tweet following Team India’s 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka in Kolkata. Ravindra Jadeja, one of the key members of the Indian cricket team across formats,...
BBC
Hero Cup: Continental Europe beat Great Britain and Ireland to win inaugural tournament
Continental Europe claimed victory in the inaugural Hero Cup after extending their lead over Great Britain and Ireland to four points on Sunday. Tommy Fleetwood's Great Britain and Ireland side trailed by two points heading into the final day at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. But Europe won six of the...
BBC
England 63-59 Jamaica: Roses beat Sunshine Girls to wrap up series victory
England beat Jamaica 63-59 in their final match to wrap up a 2-1 series victory against the Sunshine Girls. With the series poised at 1-1, England had to fend off a feisty Jamaica performance in front of a lively crowd at London's Copper Box. England are ranked third in the...
kalkinemedia.com
Britain Soccer Premier League
Everton fans display a banner at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter motivated for repeat of final against Saracens
Venue: Sandy Park, Exeter Date: Saturday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Exeter head coach Susie Appleby says her side are not short of motivation as they prepare for Saturday's repeat of the 2022 Premier 15s final, which Chiefs lost to Saracens.
BBC
England 58-61 Jamaica: Jhaniele Fowler shines to set up series decider
Vitality Netball International Series: England v Jamaica. Venue: AO Arena, Manchester & Copper Box Arena, London Dates: 11 January - 15 January. Coverage: Live coverage from 11-15 January on BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Jamaica came from behind to beat England 61-58 and force...
BBC
Sammy Mould: Youngest manager achieves first win for non-league Yaxley
For any new manager, securing a first win is important. But when you are 20 years old, the youngest boss in the top nine tiers of English football, and have everything to prove, that first success can't come soon enough. Before Sammy Mould's recent appointment as interim manager by Northern...
BBC
European Challenge Cup: Perpignan 26-40 Glasgow Warriors
European Challenge Cup: Perpignan v Glasgow Warriors. Tries: Sawailau, Seguela, Rodor, Tuilagi Cons: Rodor, Sawailau. Tries: Johnson, Gray, McDowall, Matthews, Smith, McKay Cons: Miotti, Weir, McDowall. Glasgow Warriors secured a place in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup after securing their third pool win out of three against...
BBC
Heineken Champions Cup: Racing 92 30-29 Harlequins
Tries: Fickou, Kamikamica, Saili Pens: Russell 2, Le Garrec Cons: Russell 3. Tries: Care, Murley 2, Penalty Pen: Smith Cons: Smith 2. Nolann Le Garrec kicked a late penalty to earn Racing 92 a first win in this season's Heineken Champions Cup and deny battling Harlequins. With three players in...
kalkinemedia.com
Probe after comments to 'free' W.Sahara at Africa football cup
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said Sunday it will investigate comments made at the African Nations Championship in Algeria to "free" the disputed Western Sahara, that have sparked Moroccan fury. Neighbouring Morocco and Algeria are locked in a bitter rivalry partly over Western Sahara, where the Algiers-backed Polisario movement...
From Melbourne 1877 to Rawalpindi 2022: travelling through time to witness the best matches
A fantastical travelogue traverses time and space to witness 15 of the most thrilling contests in cricket, from England to the subcontinent and Australia
kalkinemedia.com
Napoli, Roma fans given two-month away game ban after motorway brawl
Napoli and Roma fans have been banned from travelling to away games for two months after last weekend's mass brawl which caused chaos on a major Italian motorway, Italy's Interior Ministry said on Saturday. Hardcore "ultra" supporters of both teams were involved in running battles on the A1 motorway on...
BBC
Bobby Thomas: Burnley recall defender from Bristol Rovers for Barnsley loan
Burnley have loaned defender Bobby Thomas to League One side Barnsley for the remainder of the season, after his stint at Bristol Rovers was terminated. The 21-year-old scored three goals in 26 games in the first half of the season before the Championship side recalled him from Memorial Stadium. Thomas...
Mumbai cricketer takes a brutal dig at India following shocking snub
Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has taken a sly dig at the Indian selectors after he was not named in India’s squad for the Australia Tests next month. After Chetan Sharma and company snubbed him yet again, Sarfaraz Khan shared a post on Instagram stories that featured his record in first-class cricket.
MATCHDAY: Villa-Leeds in Premier League; Napoli hosts Juve
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Aston Villa hosts Leeds in a match between midtable teams to begin the 20th round of the Premier League. Villa has been inconsistent under new manager Unai Emery, winning three and losing three of its last seven games in all competitions — the last match being an embarrassing 2-1 loss to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup last weekend. Villa is in 11th place, three spots and five points above Leeds.
BBC
Premier 15s: Exeter beat champions Saracens; seventh win for Gloucester-Hartpury
Exeter Chiefs ran in six tries to claim a 37-17 victory over Premier 15s champions Saracens at Sandy Park in a reverse of last season's final. The home side led 29-0 after 30 minutes, following tries by Liv McGoverne, Flo Robinson, Maisy Allen, Kate Zackary and Hope Rogers. Allen added...
Comments / 0