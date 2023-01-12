Read full article on original website
Stock market outlook for 2023: Here’s what experts predict amid recession fears
Many investors see the first six or nine months of the year as a slow period that sets up investors for better returns later in the year. Despite the decline in markets in 2022, investors are looking ahead, and many see a relatively attractive climate if investors can think long term rather than be caught up in the moment. Individual pockets of the market could do well despite the larger economic malaise and could set up investors, as opposed to short-term traders, for years to come.
Macy's CEO is 'cautious' about consumer spending after seeing dip in self purchases
During an interview during NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show, Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said gift giving periods 'were quite strong' but that there was a decrease in self purchases.
WES, SUL, PMV: What’s brewing in Australia's retail industry?
Australian retail industry has two categories-products and distribution channels. After a turbulent phase amidst COVID-19 and geopolitical turmoil, new record high for Australian retail turnover was reached in November 2022. 2023 brings hope as past economic crises have showcased the resilience of the retail market. Retailers act as go-betweens for...
Blast rocks Lithuania gas pipeline, no injuries: operator
An explosion damaged a gas pipeline in northern Lithuania on Friday with no injuries reported, the operator said, adding that the blast was not thought to be suspicious. The explosion on the pipeline which links the Baltic states to Poland happened at around 5:00 pm (1500 GMT) near the town of Pasvalys, threatening the village of Valakeliai, which was temporarily evacuated.
UPDATE 2-UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Adds detail on probe findings) Jan 13 (Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive Adam Minto stepped down...
Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign exchange at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Mark Potter) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
Argentina ended 2022 with 94.8% inflation, highest in 32 years: official
Argentina registered inflation of 94.8 percent in 2022, its highest annual figure since 1991, the Indec national statistics institute said on Thursday. Latin America's third largest economy has one of the highest inflation rates in the world but December's monthly figure of 5.1 percent continued a general downward trend since a peak of 7.4 percent in July.
Norway stocks up on ammunition with major order
Norway, a NATO member that shares a border with Russia, said Friday it would place an order for artillery shells worth 2.6 billion kroner ($263 million) to boost its ammunition stocks. The defence ministry has signed an agreement with national ammunition manufacturer Nammo which, as a result of this "biggest...
EarlyBirds onboards Andy Dougherty to lead US Operations
EarlyBirds is widening its operations in the United States of America. To lead the expansion, EarlyBirds has appointed Andy Dougherty as the new President of EarlyBirds USA Operations. Dougherty is a seasoned executive with over 40 years of experience in the Federal Government and industry. His relevant professional background, rich...
Naseej For Technology Awarded SAR 57 Mln Project From Ministry Of Education
* PROJECT VALUE SAR 57 MILLION (VAT INCLUDED) * PROJECT FOR LINKING SAUDI DIGITAL LIBRARY WITH SUBSCRIPTIONS TO DIGITAL INFORMATION RESOURCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and...
CORRECTED-Maverix says shareholders approve deal with Triple Flag
(Corrects headline to say Maverix shareholders have approved Triple Flag deal; adds in paragraph 2 that the deal was announced last November) Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold royalty firm Maverix Metals Inc said on Thursday its shareholders have approved peer Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp's acquisition of the company. Under...
Britain says payments companies' clients may need protecting from 'cancel culture'
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry on Friday spoke against "cancel culture," citing the case of payment companies who terminated accounts belonging to conservative media outlets, and said a new review will assess whether rules protect consumers' free speech. The review covers existing regulations that apply to over...
UAE agrees to roll over Pakistan debt, add $1 billion more
The United Arab Emirates has agreed to roll over $2 billion owed by Pakistan and provide the country with an extra loan of $1 billion, Islamabad said Thursday. The agreement comes as Pakistan grapples with a major foreign exchange crisis, holding enough reserves to pay for just three weeks of imports.
France, Germany press Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine
The French and German foreign ministers called Friday on Africa to condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine, while pressing for deeper ties between the European Union and countries across the continent. "It is important to remember that there is an aggressor and an attacked and it is important that everyone tells...
Peru's Minsur shuts tin mine as raucous protests hit mining region
LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian mine Minsur temporarily suspended operations at its San Rafael tin mine on Thursday, the company said in a statement, adding it took the decision in solidarity with the victims of recent protests that have rocked the Andean nation. San Rafael, one of the largest tin mines...
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. The...
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
Beacon Minerals Ltd says Co Entered Into A 6,000 Ounce Forward Gold Contract
* CO HAS ENTERED INTO A 6,000 OUNCE FORWARD GOLD CONTRACT TO BE DELIVERED IN MONTHLY INSTALMENTS FROM FEB 2023 TO APRIL 2023. * FORWARD AVERAGE NET PRICE OF A$2,729 PER OUNCE. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Udbhav Krishna P) Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
Massive landslide cuts off southern Colombia
Almost a million people in southern Colombia have been cut off from the rest of the country by a massive landslide, President Gustavo Petro said late on Thursday. Some 700 people were evacuated by authorities from the southwestern municipality of Rosas before the landslide struck between Monday and Tuesday. No...
