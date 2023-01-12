Read full article on original website
Related
The world’s most powerful passports revealed
A list of the world’s most powerful passports has been revealed, with Japan taking first place for the fifth year running. The Henley Passport Index is a comprehensive list which compares passports using data from the International Air Transport Association, specifically looking at holders able to gain visa-free access. Some 199 passports are examined as part of the process, for travel to 227 destinations. Singapore came joint second with South Korea, followed by Germany and Spain. The UK slid into sixth place alongside Ireland and Portugal, beating the US, which came joint seventh with Belgium, Czech Republic, New Zealand,...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Highway Casino Australia Review
Whether you’re new to online gambling or a seasoned veteran, Highway Casino Australia is a good choice. It’s a reputable and secure platform that’s been approved by the Curacao gaming regulator. And it has a wide selection of casino games to choose from. In addition, it offers...
gamblingnews.com
Macau Police Busts Illegal Gambling Scheme and Arrests 15 People
The Macau Daily Times reported that the arrested Macau residents of ages 29 to 66 years old were allegedly part of an illegal online gambling business operated on overseas servers. The Investigation Was a Collaboration Between Macau and Guangdong Authorities. At a press conference that took place on January 12,...
Carscoops
Stolen $400k Porsche 911 GT3 RS From Canada Allegedly Listed For Sale In Dubai
Last year, a Canadian man reported his rare 997-generation 2012 Porsche 911 GT3 RS as stolen. Now, many months later, some internet sleuths are claiming it’s popped up for sale halfway around the world in Dubai for a little over $400,000. Enthusiasts are wondering what will become of this possibly ill-gotten GT3.
touristmeetstraveler.com
Thailand Does U-Turn On Reintroducing Strict COVID Rules After Outrage
Anyone planning to vacation in Thailand might find their head in a spin after the Asian country first reimposed strict COVID measures. This was due to China seeing a viral surge after opening its borders. However, after major traveler outrage over the plans, health officials changed its mind. Thailand backtracks...
techaiapp.com
The Ghost is back in China!
After two years missing from China, I’m back again as soon as I could enter. It has not been an easy trip, and I’m still in transit in Shanghai toward my first destination, which is Qingdao. You may wonder why I’m back here… and well, there are multiple...
Comments / 1