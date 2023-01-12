Read full article on original website
Gaming Society Partners with IGI to Gain Insight into Female Bettors
The goal of the research is to achieve a better understanding of the fans of female sports, the betting behavior regarding female sports, women that engage in sports betting activities, and the sponsorship coming to women’s sports. The Collaboration Will Focus on Female Sports Bettors. The collaboration between IGI,...
Bayes Esports Names York Scheunemann Chief Operations Officer
The company expanded its C-Level management team on Friday, by bringing in an industry expert with decades of experience. In his new position as COO, Scheunemann will play a pivotal role in Bayes Esports’ growth on a global scale within the esports industry. He will be responsible for the company’s communication, marketing and sales teams. Scheunemann will also oversee Bayes Esports’ people and culture efforts and leverage his extensive experience.
Entain Snatches BetCity from Sports Entertainment Media for $482M
The deal between the two parties was originally announced for an initial consideration of €300 million ($324 million) and a maximum deferred contingent consideration of €550 million ($594 million) in June 2022. Now, Entertain has presented the completion of all procedures for a final acquisition cost of €450...
