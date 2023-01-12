The company expanded its C-Level management team on Friday, by bringing in an industry expert with decades of experience. In his new position as COO, Scheunemann will play a pivotal role in Bayes Esports’ growth on a global scale within the esports industry. He will be responsible for the company’s communication, marketing and sales teams. Scheunemann will also oversee Bayes Esports’ people and culture efforts and leverage his extensive experience.

