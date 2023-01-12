ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

U of M announces intent to gain full ownership of Twin Cities healthcare facilities, new medical center

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota announced Thursday its intent to gain full ownership of the existing healthcare facilities on its Twin Cities campus, currently owned by Fairview Health Services.The university and its medical school announced its new "MPact Health Care Innovation vision" aimed to make Minnesota a leader in healthcare."With great inspiration from Minnesota and with insights from university researchers, faculty, physicians and health care professionals, the MPact Health Care Innovation vision is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to channel our unique ability to elevate our state, improve the lives of all Minnesotans and position Minnesota as a global leader for the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Sanford/Fairview merger prompts concerns about patient care

MINNEAPOLIS — An announcement from this week, that the University of Minnesota plans to build a new, billion dollar hospital, has piqued the interest of many. The school also wants to buy back its other medical facilities from Fairview Health Services - this after Fairview and Sanford Health announced plans to merge this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

California couple embraces Minnesota winter, creates a 25-foot-long "Snowasaurus"

ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a new attraction in Anoka that's catching the attention of people near and far. It only took Allan Papp a couple of hours, his two hands, and a little food coloring to sculpt a 25-foot-long green "Snowasaurus" in his front yard.Allan and his wife moved to Anoka from Northern California in September to be closer to their young grandson named Miles. He inspired his grandpa Allan to sculpt the snow sculpture."He got to see it and take pictures with it so we were excited about that, he really liked it," Allan Papp said.The whole neighborhood liked...
ANOKA, MN
KARE 11

Plans are changing for some popular winter events

MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night. The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. that evening, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Missing: Kathleen Jo Gimenez last seen Thursday in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. -- Authorities in Mankato are asking for the public's help in finding Kathleen Jo Gimenez, who was last seen on Thursday.Officials say the 21-year-old was seen around 11:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Record Street. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants, and black converse shoes. She is described as roughly 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs roughly 200 pounds. Authorities say she has not contacted friends or family and her whereabouts are unknown.Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or 507-387-8725.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Catherine University librarian killed in Lake Nokomis hit-and-run

MINNEAPOLIS -- A family member has confirmed to WCCO the victim of the fatal hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake Nokomis was David Phillip Norris.Norris was a librarian at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.The accident happened at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Cedar Avenue South and East Lake Nokomis Parkway. MORE: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Minneapolis' Lake NokomisThe area around Lake Nokomis is a destination for many who like to walk and run, and many who use this area know how dangerous it can be.Police are still searching for the driver responsible for Norris' death.Becky Roloff, President of St. Catherine University, said in a statement that Norris was very caring and inquisitive."St. Catherine University is saddened by the news of David's tragic death. An alumnus (MLIS'17) and librarian at St. Kate's since 2019, he was driven by a passion for equity in information access and connecting users with the resources they need. His commitment to confronting bias and his leadership in promoting inclusivity and diversity was deeply admired by the library community." -Becky Roloff, President, St. Catherine's University
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo appointed to city housing board

Ex-Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has been appointed to the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority's Board of Commissioners. Minneapolis City Council approved Arradondo's appointment by a narrow 7-6 vote. The board consists of nine members who are responsible for approving the budget and for setting policy for public housing standards in the city.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Driver suffers medical event, crashes into Mayo Clinic building

Police say a driver suffered a medical event Thursday and ran into a building at Mayo Clinic Mankato. A Mankato Department of Public Safety spokesman said police responded to 1025 Marsh St 3:55 p.m. for an accident, where they found a single vehicle had driven into the Speciality Clinic on the north side of the complex.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

The next chapter for Lamplighter

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, a fire in New Ulm left the future of a popular restaurant, the Lamplighter, in doubt. Owners of the Lamplighter have now decided to sell and start over across the street. The 209 Pub and Grill is where the spirit of the Lamplighter lives on.
NEW ULM, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy