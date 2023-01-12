ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
SFGate

Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Former Building Inspection Commission President Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Tax Evasion

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The former president of San Francisco Building Inspection Commission pleaded guilty Friday to multiple counts of bank fraud, honest services fraud and evading taxes on more than $1.6 million in unreported income. The plea resolves charges made in multiple federal indictments pending against Rodrigo Santos, 64, according...

Comments / 0

Community Policy