West Clermont Middle School student arrested after threat

An 11-year-old West Clermont Middle School student was arrested after officials said she participated in making a threat against her school earlier in the week.

In a letter to parents Thursday morning, West Clermont School District said a possible threat against the middle school had been traced back to a Michigan boy.

The alleged threat was shared on Facebook in a group called Anderson Township Moms & Friends. The post featured screenshots of a conversation on Snapchat in which a person stated they intended to bring a gun to the middle school.

Superintendent Natasha Adams said the threat was reported to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, which traced the threat back to Muskegon, Michigan.

"According to law enforcement, the family of that 11-year-old assured detectives that he has no access to any weapons and no means to travel to WCMS from Michigan," the letter said.

The district kept an increased police presence at West Clermont Middle School on Thursday morning "out of an abundance of caution."

On Friday, the sheriff's office said the child in Michigan said he was communicating with a girl who attended the middle school. Detectives interviewed the girl, who they said admitted to talking to the boy over Snapchat about the threats.

The girl was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center. The sheriff's office said she has been charged with inducing panic.

