Ladies of Henning Church of God hold January meeting

The Ladies of the Henning Church of God met on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the church fellowship hall for their regular monthly meeting. President Carole Spencer presided, and Kim Brookman led in prayer.

Dyan Hefner presented the devotion, “Having that Old Tree Age,” with scripture reference II Peter 2:18. The layers in a tree forms a ring. This can help determine how old the tree is, what years were wet and dry, how much air pollution, migration of insects and how much sunlight was absorbed. How many layers do Christians have? Do they absorb Sonshine and drink in his water? The outer bark of the tree provides protection from the outside world. In Ephesians 6, we need to use the full armor of God and prayer to protect us. The phloem is the inner layer of the bark. This is the pipeline for leaves to have food provided. The food for Christians is God’s word. The cambium is the cell layer of the tree. It is alive and produces new bark and wood. We need to be active for Christ by keeping on witnessing. The xylem, or sapwood, sends water up through the leaves. We need to keep on growing in Christ daily. (I Peter 2:3) The heartwood is the dead part of the tree; it is firm and will not fall apart and keeps the layers in place. This may keep the tree standing for a long time. We need layers of faith to withstand the world and make us strong like a towering, tall tree. Don’t be led away by the world. We should always want to grow. Christians should act their age. What is your age?

Barb Seldomridge brought the missionary education report, “52 Days in Captivity,” from the Voice of the Martyrs. Eight young Christians (five men and three women) had just finished a three-month discipleship series and were headed to western Pakistan near Afghanistan. They had a flat tire on Dec. 24, 2017. This area was inhabited by Muslims and many drug abusers. They decided to pass out leaflets in neighborhood. They were all taken by the secret police to the police station. They went through their van and took all of their belongings. The five men were accused of spreading Christianity. Burlap bags were placed over their heads, and they were transported to another place. They were beaten and interrogated every day and taken to other places. Each day was the same. They wanted the men to accept Islam. The five missionaries were ready to die. They had a prayer schedule and one of them fasted each day. After 52 days, they were loaded into a truck and taken to a top of a hill and told to count to 500. The captors left them. “God has answered our prayers.” They flagged down a passerby and returned home. The three women only received verbal abuse and returned home after a week. One of the missionaries still does missionary work; however, he suffers anxiety and is haunted by the memories, but prayer gives him strength. In this country, we do not suffer persecution like this. (Matthew 5:10-12)

Pauline Perkins read last month’s minutes.

Spencer read several Christmas cards sent to the group. The Laugh Group helped 14 people and nine nursing home patients with their donation. The Renick and Williamsburg food pantries were grateful for the group’s food donations. The group is looking for ideas or suggestions to help other people and organizations.

The group will be serving the Maxwelton Ruritans on Jan. 26. The dates for the Ladies’ yard sales will be May 6 and Sept. 9.

The next meeting will be Feb. 14. Cindy Fleshman dismissed in prayer.

Attending were Alice Coff, Angie Scott, Barb Seldomridge. Carole Spencer, Cindy Fleshman, Dyan Hefner, Jamie Harvey, Joan Vance, Marsha Merritt, Marty Burns, Pauline Perkins, Patty Owens, Peggy Seldomridge and Sue Hunt.

