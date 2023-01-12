ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County Schools announces 2023-2024 preschool and kindergarten registration event dates

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Greenbrier County Schools (GCS) will host preschool and kindergarten registration on two dates and locations for children who will be 4 years old before July 1, 2023, for preschool, and 5 years old before July 1, 2023, for kindergarten.

Students currently enrolled in a GCS Pre-K program will be automatically enrolled in kindergarten in their home school district; therefore, parents of GCS Pre-K students will not need to attend a registration session.

Preschool and kindergarten registration will take place at the following locations:

March 21, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the old Greenbrier County Board Office, 197 Chestnut St., Lewisburg;

March 22, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., at Rupert Elementary School, Crawley.

What to bring (children do not need to be present to register) :

  • Preschool parents should complete the online application at www.greenbriercountyschools.org;
  • Official state-issued birth certificate (not a copy);
  • immunization record;
  • copy of current physical exam;
  • copy of most recent dental exam;
  • two proofs of residency;
  • social security card of child;
  • relevant custody order, if applicable;
  • Preschool parents should also bring proof of income; and
  • Preschool parents should also bring a copy of child’s insurance card.

Kindergarten early entrance testing will be conducted in June 2023. To be eligible for this early-entrance evaluation process, a child must be 5 years old between July 1 and Sept. 15, 2023. Results of the tests and evaluations must provide evidence that the child not only has sufficient intellectual maturity but must also show social, emotional and physical maturity to function within the academic setting.

Parents may contact Nancy Hanna, associate superintendent, at 304-647-6470 by May 31 to request an appointment for kindergarten early-entrance testing.

