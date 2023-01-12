Flurries linger into Friday, highs in the 30s
Along with the clouds, it's cooler and breezier today. Those clouds may also produce a few snow showers this evening. Very little or no snow accumulation is expected. Lows temperatures tonight fall into the 20s. A few flurries may also linger into tomorrow with highs in the lower 30s.
The weekend is looking great with a decent amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should return to 40 by Sunday! The next storm system brings a rainy day on Monday.
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Snow Showers
Low: 28
Wind: N 10-15 mph
FRIDAY:
Mostly to Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Flurries
High: 34
Wind: N 10-20 mph
SATURDAY:
Mostly Sunny
High: 38
SUNDAY:
Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 42
MONDAY:
Cloudy with Rain Likely
High: 42
TUESDAY:
Mostly Cloudy
High: 40
Comments / 0