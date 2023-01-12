Flurries linger into Friday, highs in the 30s

Along with the clouds, it's cooler and breezier today. Those clouds may also produce a few snow showers this evening. Very little or no snow accumulation is expected. Lows temperatures tonight fall into the 20s. A few flurries may also linger into tomorrow with highs in the lower 30s.

The weekend is looking great with a decent amount of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should return to 40 by Sunday! The next storm system brings a rainy day on Monday.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Snow Showers

Low: 28

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY:

Mostly to Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Flurries

High: 34

Wind: N 10-20 mph

SATURDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 38

SUNDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 42

MONDAY:

Cloudy with Rain Likely

High: 42

TUESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy

High: 40