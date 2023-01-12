ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

albanymagic.com

VIDEO: Oil Thieves Strike Capital Region Pizza Shop AGAIN

Paesan’s Pizza in Latham has been struck once again by cooking oil bandits. It happened shortly after midnight the morning of January 12th. Video surveillance posted to twitter shows a dark red van pull up to the oil container behind the restaurant and (presumably) drain the used cooking oil.
LATHAM, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month

Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

See The Capital Region's 10 Best Chinese Restaurants [RANKED]

From dim sum to lo mein to fortune cookies, great Chinese food is hard to beat. When it comes to Chinese food, everyone has their local go-to spot that they think is the absolute best. Just like a great pizzeria or burger joint, once you find a great one it becomes a regular destination in your restaurant rotation.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Popular Spray Pad in Upstate NY Built by Mega Millions Winner!

Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is up over a BILLION dollars leaving many of us to wonder what we would possibly do with all that money. "The new water park was built without using any taxpayer dollars and replaced the old spray pool that was in existence in the park since the 1940’s." Village of Green Island, 2011.
GREEN ISLAND, NY
Hot 99.1

Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US

Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

New Way reopens on South Street!

After 34 months — nearly three years — the Gazetos family has reopened on South Street in downtown Glens Falls where the 103-year-old hot dog biz began. “This is huge. Huge for Glens Falls too,” said Nick Gazetos, the fourth generation family member who is going to manage the South Street location, which has undergone substantial renovation.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

