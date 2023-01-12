Read full article on original website
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
PHOTOS: Culvert Collapse Shuts Down Busy Rensselaer County Road
Crews are on the scene along Route 7 in Hoosick after a large storm drain buckled under the road on Friday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 reports that DOT officials are on the scene, but the situation is very unstable and they have not yet been able to assess how bad the damage is.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
VIDEO: Oil Thieves Strike Capital Region Pizza Shop AGAIN
Paesan’s Pizza in Latham has been struck once again by cooking oil bandits. It happened shortly after midnight the morning of January 12th. Video surveillance posted to twitter shows a dark red van pull up to the oil container behind the restaurant and (presumably) drain the used cooking oil.
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 9-13
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing and relocating. Here's a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 9 through 13.
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month
Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
Mangia! New Venture for Owners of Italian Eatery Opening in Clifton Park
After a fifteen-year run, the Halfmoon Sandwich & Salad Shoppe closed its doors on August 20th. Although it appears to be the end of this establishment, the owners have announced a new venture and an opening date. Announced They Would Open Up a Pizza Place in Clifton Park. According to...
Saratoga Springs cake shop celebrates grand opening
The Bread Basket Cake Shop celebrated its grand opening on January 12 with Business For Good, an organization that invests in people to build better businesses and stronger communities. The new shop is located in The Springs at 3 Hampstead Place.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
Popular Japanese Restaurant Adding 2nd Location in Saratoga County
There is a popular maybe even legendary Japanese restaurant in the Capital Region that has only had one location. It was announced that they will be adding another location up the Northway in Saratoga County. For the owner, it was a lifelong dream. Koto Japanese Restaurant Expanding to Saratoga County!
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Chinese Restaurants [RANKED]
From dim sum to lo mein to fortune cookies, great Chinese food is hard to beat. When it comes to Chinese food, everyone has their local go-to spot that they think is the absolute best. Just like a great pizzeria or burger joint, once you find a great one it becomes a regular destination in your restaurant rotation.
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
New Italian restaurant opens in Clifton Park
The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
Schenectady County swears in new officers
Officials have sworn in six new police officers and three new firefighters in Schenectady County. With fire and police departments around the country facing staffing shortages, these new officers will surely give the department a boost.
Popular Spray Pad in Upstate NY Built by Mega Millions Winner!
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot is up over a BILLION dollars leaving many of us to wonder what we would possibly do with all that money. "The new water park was built without using any taxpayer dollars and replaced the old spray pool that was in existence in the park since the 1940’s." Village of Green Island, 2011.
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US
Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest participants announced
The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association has announced the participants so far for the 8th annual Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest. The event will be Friday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Moby Rick’s restaurant in Mechanicville opens
Moby Rick’s Seafood opened the seafood market of its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville in December 2022. The restaurant portion had its soft opening on January 6 with a limited menu.
New Capital Region Pizzeria Promises 'Authentic, Delicious Italian Cuisine'
A new pizzeria in the Capital Region is setting high expectations ahead of its grand opening. Bella Lucia Pizzeria, located in Saratoga County at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park, is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post. Owner’s Melissa Craine and Sean Lee previously ran the po…
New Way reopens on South Street!
After 34 months — nearly three years — the Gazetos family has reopened on South Street in downtown Glens Falls where the 103-year-old hot dog biz began. “This is huge. Huge for Glens Falls too,” said Nick Gazetos, the fourth generation family member who is going to manage the South Street location, which has undergone substantial renovation.
