Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Death investigation on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 killed in east side motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase

AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary...
AVON, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road

An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story

INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

One injured, one arrested after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN

