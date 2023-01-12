Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Carmel High School Students Present Hindu Culture Awareness Workshop to Smoky Row Elementary School StaffEesha SinghCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Death investigation on near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police officers are responding to a death investigation on the near north side of Indianapolis. IMPD arrived at the 1300 block of N. Delaware Street and located a male victim with injuries consistent with trauma. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.
WTHR
IMPD investigating 2 early Sunday morning shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating two shooting incidents early Sunday. Officers responded to the 9000 block of Shoreland Lane in the Lakeview Terrace Apartments off 21st Street between Post and Mitthoeffer roads on a report of a person shot around 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived and located...
cbs4indy.com
1 hurt in overnight Broad Ripple shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Broad Ripple. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to Guilford Avenue and Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from...
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
A push for answers after man hit, killed along 465 on New Year's Day
INDIANAPOLIS — "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to deal with," said Nakiesha Robinson, Terrance Simmons' eldest daughter. We're now 13 days into the new year. But Friday afternoon, family and friends of Simmons are coming together to remember him and what happened in the early hours of New Year's Day.
Family of Herman Whitfield III releases more bodycam footage of son’s death in IMPD custody
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of Herman Whitfield III has released more bodycam footage of their son’s death while in police custody. Whitfield died after officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to his parents’ home on April 25, 2022. The 39-year-old man was in the midst of a mental health crisis, his parents […]
cbs4indy.com
2 killed in east side motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a deadly shooting Saturday morning left two people dead. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the Budget 8 Inn at 6850 E 21st Street just before 5:30 a.m. where two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds. Police...
Indianapolis Recorder
‘They’re not going to kill him, are they?’ mother of Herman Whitfield III asked police
Gladys Whitfield, the mother of Herman Whitfield III, asked officers if they were going to kill her son minutes after they arrived for an apparent mental health crisis, new body camera footage released Jan. 14 shows. Whitfield, 39, died April 25 after his mother called 911 and said her son...
Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run crash on Rockville Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a crash on Rockville Road early Thursday that seriously injured a man riding a scooter. The driver who hit him left the scene. The crash was reported shortly before 5:45 a.m. east of the intersection of Rockville and Girls School roads. The scooter was...
IMPD officer, another driver taken to hospital after near north side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer and another driver were taken to the hospital early Friday after a crash on Indianapolis' near north side. The crash occurred around midnight near the intersection of 30th and North Meridian streets. The officer was stopped at a red light on 30th Street when...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot, another person shot, killed at Budget 8 Inn motel
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot and one was killed on Saturday morning at a Budget 8 Inn Motel on the city’s east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, at 6:21 a.m. officers responded to the 6850 E. 21st Street on a report of a person shot.
1 killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has died in a shooting that happened early Friday morning on the far east side of Indianapolis. Shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot on Windsong Drive, near East 21st Street and North Mitthoeffer Road. According to an IMPD spokesperson, the officers found a man in a vehicle who had apparently been shot.
cbs4indy.com
Avon shooting: 1 suspect wounded, another apprehended after chase
AVON, Ind. – A burglary suspect was wounded during an “exchange of gunfire” before leaving the scene; his alleged accomplice led police on a chase while trying to get away, investigators say. The Avon Police Department arrested 18-year-old Jermaine Cole and 19-year-old Davari Kimbrough on a preliminary...
shelbycountypost.com
Indy man identified as fatality in apparent road rage incident on I-65 at County Line Road
An Indianapolis man was identified in fatal road rage incident at I-65 and County Line Road in Johnson County. Indiana State Police detectives are searching for a silver or gray sedan style car with dark tinted windows. The Indiana State Police is still seeking more information from witnesses who may have been in the area of I-65 and County Line Road, or were traveling on I-65 southbound near County Line Road Wednesday, January 11, 2022 between 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Police investigating fatal crash in Lafayette
Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single car crash that occurred Friday night.
Man who shot alleged attempted carjacker tells story
INDIANAPOLIS — A bystander who stepped in to save children during an attempted carjacking is speaking out. It went down at a gas station on Indianapolis' south side. Police say a man attempted to steal a woman's car with her kids inside, but before he got away, another customer with a gun intervened.
2 shot at Avon apartment complex, 2 suspects arrested
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
Man sentenced for fatal shooting after fight at east side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Alejandro Leon Barroso was sentenced to 52 years in prison for the 2021 killing of 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez. Barroso was convicted of murder in the deadly shooting. On May 24, 2021, Barroso and Lopez were working at an apartment complex near 38th Street and Mitthoeffer Road....
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
wrtv.com
Indianapolis man killed in alleged road rage shooting on I-65 near County Line Road
INDIANAPOLIS — A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in an alleged road rage shooting near I-65 in Greenwood. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Line Road. Indiana State Police say law enforcement officers found a man with gunshot wounds inside a white work van.
Comments / 0