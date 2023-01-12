Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMPH.com
3 hospitalized after shooting in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 01:27 a.m. to San Moritz Avenue, near Yosemite Avenue and Snelling Hwy, for reports of around 20 shots fired. Officers say that three people showed...
KMPH.com
1 injured after sheds bursts into flames at Lowe's parking lot
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a display shed at a Lowe's parking lot caught fire. The Clovis Police Department was called to the Lowe's on Clovis and Shaw Avenues around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, bystanders were assisting a woman...
Woman injured after setting fire to sheds at Clovis Lowe's, police say
A woman is injured after starting a fire inside one of Lowe's display sheds. Police are trying to determine if she set the fire purposely.
KMPH.com
About 10 cats believed dead after house fire in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — About 10 cats are believed to be dead after a house fire Saturday morning in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 6:57 a.m. to a house on Weldon Avenue, near McKinley and Cedar Avenues, for reports of fire and smoke coming from the home.
Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle in northwest Fresno, police say
A bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in northwest Fresno late Wednesday night.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno
The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
First responders in Fresno County prepare for weekend storm
First responders in Fresno County are working together to make sure everyone stays safe during the weekend storm.
Man shot and killed in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
Woman burned after she set sheds on fire in Clovis, PD says
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman in Clovis was burned after sheds in a Lowe’s parking lot were set on fire Saturday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department. Police say around 1:00 p.m. they responded with Clovis Fire Department to a report of a fire in a Lowe’s parking lot in Clovis. While responding […]
KMPH.com
One person wounded in Friday morning shooting in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was taken to CRMC early Friday morning following a shooting in Fresno. It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Samson Ave. at M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. FOX26 News has a crew at the scene who says a police sergeant confirmed the victim was shot in the leg.
KMPH.com
Information needed for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. — The Tulare Police Department is left piecing together a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Bardsley Ave. and Hwy 99 after a man was spotted lying on the road with indications that they had been hit by a vehicle. The man,...
KMPH.com
Stolen car chase from Oakhurst to valley floor, driver stuck in puddle
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Traffic down Highway 41 was a bit heavier Thursday evening following a chase involving multiple agencies. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver led officers on a chase that started in Oakhurst and ended near 22 Mile House in Madera County, near Road 208 and Highway 41.
Man shot in southwest Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in southwest Fresno Friday morning.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect involved in deadly traffic collision in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was arrested following a deadly three-vehicle crash in Fresno on Wednesday morning was identified by officials with the Fresno Police Department later that day. Officers say 33-year-old Shane Lee Shahan was driving a pickup truck and ran away after crashing into a car injuring two people at around […]
Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia
According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
goldrushcam.com
Man Leads Deputies on Chase After Stolen Vehicle Spotted in Oakhurst, Pursuit Ends After Spike Strips Deployed Near 22 Mile House
January 13, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. On January 12, 2023, around 3:45 p.m., Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the Mountain Patrol Unit located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 41/Highway 49 in Oakhurst. Deputies attempted a vehicle stop...
Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
Woman found dead on side of Fresno County road
An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on the side of the road in Fresno County.
