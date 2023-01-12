ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

3 hospitalized after shooting in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out around 01:27 a.m. to San Moritz Avenue, near Yosemite Avenue and Snelling Hwy, for reports of around 20 shots fired. Officers say that three people showed...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

1 injured after sheds bursts into flames at Lowe's parking lot

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A woman is being treated for her injuries after a display shed at a Lowe's parking lot caught fire. The Clovis Police Department was called to the Lowe's on Clovis and Shaw Avenues around 2 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, bystanders were assisting a woman...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

About 10 cats believed dead after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — About 10 cats are believed to be dead after a house fire Saturday morning in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 6:57 a.m. to a house on Weldon Avenue, near McKinley and Cedar Avenues, for reports of fire and smoke coming from the home.
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

One Killed, One Injured in Hit-and-Run on First Avenue in Fresno

The Fresno Police Department reported a hit-and-run collision on McKinley Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. at McKinley Avenue and First Avenue in central Fresno, according to investigators. Details on the Hit-and-Run Collision on McKinley Avenue in Fresno. Fresno PD...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot and killed in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after a shooting in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say the shooting happened last night in the area of Country Club Drive and Clark Street. Officials are not releasing the victim’s name at this time. No other details were available. If you have any information […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

One person wounded in Friday morning shooting in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was taken to CRMC early Friday morning following a shooting in Fresno. It happened around 7:50 a.m. on Samson Ave. at M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. FOX26 News has a crew at the scene who says a police sergeant confirmed the victim was shot in the leg.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Information needed for deadly hit-and-run in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. — The Tulare Police Department is left piecing together a deadly hit-and-run on Wednesday. Officers were called to the area of Bardsley Ave. and Hwy 99 after a man was spotted lying on the road with indications that they had been hit by a vehicle. The man,...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Stolen car chase from Oakhurst to valley floor, driver stuck in puddle

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Traffic down Highway 41 was a bit heavier Thursday evening following a chase involving multiple agencies. According to the California Highway Patrol, a driver led officers on a chase that started in Oakhurst and ended near 22 Mile House in Madera County, near Road 208 and Highway 41.
OAKHURST, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mom of woman killed, dismembered at suspect’s court hearing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man accused of stabbing his girlfriend and then dismembering her in Fresno County was in court Friday for his scheduled arraignment – along with the mother and family of the victim. According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright allegedly stabbed and killed 24-year-old Samantha Sharp. […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured, driver arrested after Fresno crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was critically injured and a second person is in stable condition after two vehicles collided in central Fresno Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.  The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at First and McKinley avenues in central Fresno. Police officers say the driver of a pickup truck […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Driver and Motorcyclist Killed by Fallen Tree Near Visalia

According to the California Highway Patrol, two people were killed in a series of accidents involving a fallen tree in the Goshen area on January 10, 2023. The tree was described as a large eucalyptus that caused fatal injuries to a motorcycle rider and truck driver upon impact, officials said.
GOSHEN, CA
goldrushcam.com

Man Leads Deputies on Chase After Stolen Vehicle Spotted in Oakhurst, Pursuit Ends After Spike Strips Deployed Near 22 Mile House

January 13, 2023 - The Madera County Sheriff's Office reported the following information. On January 12, 2023, around 3:45 p.m., Madera County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the Mountain Patrol Unit located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Highway 41/Highway 49 in Oakhurst. Deputies attempted a vehicle stop...
OAKHURST, CA
FOX40

Brothers pull 2 people from a burning truck in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers say they took it upon themselves to stop and help the two victims of a truck crash in Clovis early Wednesday morning – after the vehicle smashed into a home, hit a gas main and burst into flames. Matthew and Nathan Ollis of Clovis say they were driving down […]
CLOVIS, CA

