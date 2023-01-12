Read full article on original website
Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks
Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
Mississippi Skies: Three rounds of rain possible this week
Today’s sunny skies may be the last really nice day for a week or so. An active weather pattern with several fronts is setting up with rain chances several times and early models showing the potential for severe weather scattered across the state at various times. Right now, guidance...
The Mid-Afternoon Report: Bright, Sunny, but Still Rather Chilly
THIS WEEKEND: As of 2:34 pm, all you see in the skies across Central Alabama is the color of cobalt blue… one of my favorite colors in the spectrum. While it is bright and sunny, a little breeze with these cooler temperatures definitely makes it feel like winter. Temperatures as of the 2 pm roundup were in the lower 40s to the lower 50s across the area. Troy was the warm spot at 51 degrees, while Gadsden was the cool spot at 41 degrees. Birmingham was at 44 degrees.
Dry Weekend Ahead; Chilly Nights/Cool Days
COLD WINTER DAY: Temperatures are only in the mid to upper 30s across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon with clouds and a few light snow flurries. The sun is out across Southwest Alabama, where some spots have reached 50 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the 20s in most spots.
Saturday Weather Briefing: Remaining Cool Today; A Little Warmer on Sunday
THE CENTRAL ALABAMA WEEKEND: Troughing will be replaced by incoming high pressure on Saturday that will lead to clearing skies and calming winds. Highs will top out in the 40s across the area, maybe toughing 50º in the extreme southeastern portions of Central Alabama. Sunday will start off chilly...
This weekend brings some COLD mornings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A colder air mass has settled into east Mississippi and west Alabama. It’s going to lead to some rather cold mornings this weekend with lows ranging from the upper 20s - low 30s, and the wind will make it feel colder. So, plan to dress warmly if you have an early start to your day.
Severe Threat Has Ended for Today; Last Few Counties in Tornado Watch Cancelled
NWS Birmingham has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell counties in Central Alabama as the threat for severe weather has come to an end. At 4:39 pm, we still have a few scattered showers and storms over the northeast quarter of the area, while the main line of storms continue to exit the southeastern parts of Central Alabama. None of the remaining cells in North/Central Alabama are strong, but we’ll be dealing with gusty winds for a little while longer.
Tornado Threat Focused on SE Corner of Central Alabama for the Next Hour or Two
The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 22 continues. SUMMARY… The tornado threat across southeast Alabama into southwest Georgia will be focused ahead of a long-lived supercell that has a history of producing at least one tornado. DISCUSSION… A long-lived supercell across southeast AL has persisted over the past...
Much Colder Today; A Few Sprinkles/Flurries
SHARPLY COLDER: Much colder air will roll into Alabama with a brisk north wind; temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern half of the state, with low to mid 50s for the southern counties. As a deep, cold core upper trough passes overhead, a few sprinkles or snow flurries are possible… but no impact or accumulation is expected. Morning clouds will give way to intervals of sunshine this afternoon. Then, tonight, with a clear sky temperatures will fall well below freezing… most places will be in the 20s early tomorrow morning.
Mississippi Skies: Sunshine, cool temps before rainy weather returns soon
It’s going to be another gorgeous day across the Magnolia State today with cool breezes and plenty of sunshine. Most of the weekend is looking to be nice before the next chance for rain comes Monday. Our neighbor to the north got some pretty heavy snowfall, especially in parts...
Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning
It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain was associated with a cold front moving through South Mississippi. Our rain chances have moved out of the area, and we are seeing a beautiful sunset. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s. Cold temperatures are expected through Saturday, and then we will have a gradual warm-up.
Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama gardener alert: Will plants recover from recent freeze damage?
The hiring of Auburn University’s new football coach, Hugh Freeze, wasn’t the only freeze Alabamians experienced in December. A stretch of temperatures in the teens and below – including one of the coldest Christmases in decades – caused damage to shrubs, trees and other plants across the state. The event has many homeowners asking if their plants will recover from the historic cold blast.
Alabama Update at 2 p.m.: New Tornado Warning to the Georgia Line
We still have a large and extremely damaging tornado moving into Chamber County well south of Wadley. The storm had looked like it was weakening a bit, but now it is ramping up again. A tornado emergency continues for Tallapoosa County until 2:30 p.m. A new tornado warning was just...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Clearing skies for our windy and chilly Friday. Wind chill in the 20s by tomorrow morning. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.12.23. Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18...
Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms
A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
Red Cross sends Mississippi team to help with tornado recovery in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. — The American Red Cross has sent five people from Mississippi toAlabama to help with tornado recovery. Rescuers have been working to find any survivors trapped in debris after tornadoes barreled across parts of the South. The system killed at least nine people in Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, Alabama, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement.
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
Update on the Tornado Watches
The various tornado watches continue until late afternoon or early evening across parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. We will keep you posted as counties are cleared from the watches. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Bill Murray is the President of The...
Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
