ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
alabamawx.com

Sunday Weather Video: Rains the Main Story the Next Two Weeks

Saturday was a beautiful but chilly day across Alabama. Highs were mostly in the 40s, including 44F at Anniston, 46F at Birmingham, and 47F at Calera. It was 50F at Tuscaloosa. WET WEATHER AHEAD: The next two weeks look like they will be wet ones across much of Alabama. With...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

The Mid-Afternoon Report: Bright, Sunny, but Still Rather Chilly

THIS WEEKEND: As of 2:34 pm, all you see in the skies across Central Alabama is the color of cobalt blue… one of my favorite colors in the spectrum. While it is bright and sunny, a little breeze with these cooler temperatures definitely makes it feel like winter. Temperatures as of the 2 pm roundup were in the lower 40s to the lower 50s across the area. Troy was the warm spot at 51 degrees, while Gadsden was the cool spot at 41 degrees. Birmingham was at 44 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Dry Weekend Ahead; Chilly Nights/Cool Days

COLD WINTER DAY: Temperatures are only in the mid to upper 30s across the northern half of Alabama this afternoon with clouds and a few light snow flurries. The sun is out across Southwest Alabama, where some spots have reached 50 degrees. Tonight will be clear and cold with a low in the 20s in most spots.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

This weekend brings some COLD mornings

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A colder air mass has settled into east Mississippi and west Alabama. It’s going to lead to some rather cold mornings this weekend with lows ranging from the upper 20s - low 30s, and the wind will make it feel colder. So, plan to dress warmly if you have an early start to your day.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
alabamawx.com

Severe Threat Has Ended for Today; Last Few Counties in Tornado Watch Cancelled

NWS Birmingham has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Barbour, Bullock, Lee, Macon, Pike, Russell counties in Central Alabama as the threat for severe weather has come to an end. At 4:39 pm, we still have a few scattered showers and storms over the northeast quarter of the area, while the main line of storms continue to exit the southeastern parts of Central Alabama. None of the remaining cells in North/Central Alabama are strong, but we’ll be dealing with gusty winds for a little while longer.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
alabamawx.com

Much Colder Today; A Few Sprinkles/Flurries

SHARPLY COLDER: Much colder air will roll into Alabama with a brisk north wind; temperatures will hold in the 40s over the northern half of the state, with low to mid 50s for the southern counties. As a deep, cold core upper trough passes overhead, a few sprinkles or snow flurries are possible… but no impact or accumulation is expected. Morning clouds will give way to intervals of sunshine this afternoon. Then, tonight, with a clear sky temperatures will fall well below freezing… most places will be in the 20s early tomorrow morning.
ALABAMA STATE
WLOX

Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning

It has been warm, muggy, breezy, rainy and stormy. This rain was associated with a cold front moving through South Mississippi. Our rain chances have moved out of the area, and we are seeing a beautiful sunset. Drier and cooler air will arrive this evening and temperatures will be cold in the morning with lows in the 40s. Cold temperatures are expected through Saturday, and then we will have a gradual warm-up.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — Alabama gardener alert: Will plants recover from recent freeze damage?

The hiring of Auburn University’s new football coach, Hugh Freeze, wasn’t the only freeze Alabamians experienced in December. A stretch of temperatures in the teens and below – including one of the coldest Christmases in decades – caused damage to shrubs, trees and other plants across the state. The event has many homeowners asking if their plants will recover from the historic cold blast.
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama Update at 2 p.m.: New Tornado Warning to the Georgia Line

We still have a large and extremely damaging tornado moving into Chamber County well south of Wadley. The storm had looked like it was weakening a bit, but now it is ramping up again. A tornado emergency continues for Tallapoosa County until 2:30 p.m. A new tornado warning was just...
ALABAMA STATE
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Clearing skies for our windy and chilly Friday. Wind chill in the 20s by tomorrow morning. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Eric's First Alert Forecast 1.12.23. Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Tornado Watch Cancelled Following Morning Storms

A fast-moving storm system produced wind damage, hail and possible tornadoes across Mississippi this morning. In Leake County, trees are reported down on Robinson Road near Ofahoma and along Highway 488 near Standing Pine. There were numerous hail reports across Neshoba County. A tree fell on a home in Kemper County near Preston. A tornado watch has been cancelled.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Red Cross sends Mississippi team to help with tornado recovery in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. — The American Red Cross has sent five people from Mississippi toAlabama to help with tornado recovery. Rescuers have been working to find any survivors trapped in debris after tornadoes barreled across parts of the South. The system killed at least nine people in Georgia and Alabama and inflicted heavy damage on Selma, Alabama, a flashpoint of the civil rights movement.
ALABAMA STATE
wcbi.com

Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama

DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
DECATUR, AL
alabamawx.com

Update on the Tornado Watches

The various tornado watches continue until late afternoon or early evening across parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Florida, and Georgia. We will keep you posted as counties are cleared from the watches. Category: Alabama's Weather, ALL POSTS, Severe Weather. About the Author (Author Profile) Bill Murray is the President of The...
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Focused on Mississippi: Try to spot green comet

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If we brave the early morning chill right now, in a dark, clear sky, we may be able to see something not seen on earth in 50,000 years. Every now and again a comet comes along worth the time to try to see. C/2022 E3 (ZTF) may be that comet. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy