THIS WEEKEND: As of 2:34 pm, all you see in the skies across Central Alabama is the color of cobalt blue… one of my favorite colors in the spectrum. While it is bright and sunny, a little breeze with these cooler temperatures definitely makes it feel like winter. Temperatures as of the 2 pm roundup were in the lower 40s to the lower 50s across the area. Troy was the warm spot at 51 degrees, while Gadsden was the cool spot at 41 degrees. Birmingham was at 44 degrees.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO