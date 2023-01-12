Read full article on original website
FA ‘strongly condemns’ Aaron Ramsdale attack as Tottenham vow to ban fan
The Football Association has “strongly condemned” the incident which saw Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale attacked by a fan after his side’s victory over Tottenham in the north London derby.A spectator jumped onto the advertising hoardings behind the goal after Arsenal’s 2-0 win and tried to kick Ramsdale in the back.A statement from the FA read: “We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.pic.twitter.com/O9RuNNwFD2— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) January 15, 2023“This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure...
Homophobic chant in English soccer deemed punishable offense
Chelsea has welcomed a decision from the English Football Association to make a homophobic chant aimed at its supporters a punishable offense
Middlesbrough told Dan Barlaser is not for sale after Rotherham reject an offer for the midfielder
Middlesbrough have been told that Rotherham midfielder Dan Barlaser is not for sale at any price, despite the 25-year-old having six months to run on his contract at the Championship club.
Huddersfield Town and Preston North End fined after Championship melee
Huddersfield Town have been fined £6,000 and Preston North End a total of £5,750 by the Football Association following a first-half scuffle in their Championship game last month. Both teams were deemed to have breached FA rule E20.1, after a flare-up following a challenge by Town's David Kasumu...
Fleetwood Town 1-2 Oxford United
Ciaron Brown hit a late winner as Oxford United came from behind to win at Fleetwood Town in League One. Kyle Joseph had scored the equaliser for the visitors seconds after coming on in the second half, cancelling out Brendan Wiredu's strike at the end of the first half. And...
Logan Holgate: Rugby match tribute after player dies 18
A rugby league match will be paused to honour a "rising star" of the game who died suddenly. Logan Holgate, 18, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Club in Whitehaven, Cumbria, died on Wednesday. Tributes to the "brilliant young man" who "played with distinction" have been paid by his...
Aaron Ramsdale admits post-match clash left ‘sour taste’ after derby victory
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale said a post-match incident with a Tottenham fan left a “sour taste” after his side’s north London derby win.A spectator jumped over the advertising hoardings from behind the goal as the players clashed at full-time. The fan was quickly restrained by stewards but not before apparently aiming a kick at the England international.Ramsdale told Sky Sports: “The Spurs fans were giving me some throughout the second half, I gave them some back, which to the few people I did do it to, was probably well-greeted, sportsmanship-like.“Then a fan tried to jump over and give me a...
Chelsea and Tottenham target feels humiliated and wants to leave current club in January
Leandro Trossard has expressed his desire to leave Brighton during the current transfer window after falling out with Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi. In his pre-Liverpool press conference, the Brighton boss said that Trossard would not feature against the Reds on Saturday and labelled the situation “not good”. The Italian coach went on to say: “I spoke with him and I explained this attitude, this behaviour, I don’t like.”
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as March double extends Reds rot
From the AMEX - Solly March scored a double as Brighton embarrassed Liverpool to move up to seventh in the Premier League, further harming the injury-stricken v
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace: Mykhailo Mudryk at Stamford Bridge ahead of £89m transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk is watching from the stands at Stamford Bridge ahead of his move to Chelsea
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool display in loss to Brighton ‘a really low point’
Jurgen Klopp said he “can’t remember a worse game” in his career as he apologised and took full responsibility for Liverpool’s thumping 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton.The Reds were outclassed at the Amex Stadium and suffered an emphatic loss following Solly March’s double and a late volley from substitute Danny Welbeck.Klopp’s stunned visitors had no response on another disappointing day in their stuttering season, leaving the rampant Seagulls to leapfrog them into seventh position.FULL-TIME Brighton 3-0 Liverpool Brighton continue their strong run of form, with Solly March’s double and Danny Welbeck’s skillful effort securing a well-deserved win over...
Patrice Evra gives his prediction for the North London derby
Former Manchester United man Patrice Evra believes Arsenal will defeat Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend. Both clubs will face each other in one of the most important North London Derbies in recent memory. Arsenal is in superb form and has spent most of the campaign at the top...
Nottingham Forest: Man arrested after homophobic slur at cup match
A man has been arrested after homophobic language was reportedly heard at a Nottingham Forest match. The slur was allegedly used during the first half of the team's EFL Cup quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday. Officers were told a Wolves fan sitting in the away end at the City...
MATCHDAY: Villa-Leeds in Premier League; Napoli hosts Juve
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Aston Villa hosts Leeds in a match between midtable teams to begin the 20th round of the Premier League. Villa has been inconsistent under new manager Unai Emery, winning three and losing three of its last seven games in all competitions — the last match being an embarrassing 2-1 loss to fourth-tier Stevenage in the FA Cup last weekend. Villa is in 11th place, three spots and five points above Leeds.
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Leeds United
With Stevenage firmly in the rear-view mirror, Aston Villa take on Leeds United under the lights at Villa Park on Friday. However you take the previous loss, and it was most certainly an embarrassing one, Leeds present a sterling opportunity to right the ship. In their previous outing, an FA Cup match against a ten-man Cardiff, festivities ended in a 2-2 draw. Something that would raise scrutiny if not for my aversion to throwing rocks in glass houses. Prior to that was another 2-2 result; this time against West Ham United at Elland Road, while the Whites drew 0-0 against Newcastle United back in December at Saint James Park. Key players to keep an eye on include, but shouldn’t be limited to, Patrick Bamford coming back from injury at striker, Pascal Struijk at left-back, and Tyler Adams in midfield.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool and Spurs on alert as Trossard in Brighton ‘humiliation’, Bergkamp’s son joins Bromley
BRIGHTON star Leandro Trossard has put Premier League clubs on alert after a falling out with Roberto De Zerbi. The Belgian's agent told Ben Jacobs that his client was 'humiliated' in front of his teammates and that he is not on speaking terms with his manager. Furthermore, the statement added...
