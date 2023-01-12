ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE BOCA RATON, ONE MAN ARRESTED AFTER STABBING

SUSPECT CROSSED U.S./MEXICAN BORDER SIX YEARS AGO, ACCORDING TO POLICE REPORT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A man who crossed the U.S./Mexican Border as a child allegedly stabbed and attempted to kill an Autistic Boca Raton man Wednesday evening. Jesus Alonso Molina Ayala, 21, […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment

Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

2 sustained minor accidents in West Palm Seaside capturing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said. The shooting occurred just after 1 pm near the intersection of 10th Street and Tamarind Avenue. West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said a man and a teen...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Police activity in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AUTOPSY: Disturbing New Details In Boca Raton Murder-Suicide

WE OBTAINED WAYNE PFEISTER’S AUTOPSY REPORT. REVEALS GRUESOME SCENE. BENZODIAZEPINES. CANNABINOIDS. GUN SHOT. CLAIM: PFEISTER TRIED TO HIDE MOM’S MURDER WITH BLEACH. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wayne Pfeister, with Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids, and Opioids in his system, killed his mother — Deena […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Wellington man in Ferrari killed in Florida Turnpike crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning crash left one man dead. On Friday around 7 a.m., a 54-year-old man from Wellington was driving a white Ferrari north in the outside lane of the Florida Turnpike. At the same time, a 68-year-old man from Miami Gardens was...
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
46K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy