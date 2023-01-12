ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections

By Kelcie Moseley-Morris
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AIZmE_0kC8TWBx00

A sticker is seen on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary election on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)

The Idaho Republican Party adopted a rule intended to limit crossover voting in Republican primaries at its winter meeting. The final version is different from the original proposal after amendments from state central committee members.

But Republicans at the meeting came away with conflicting interpretations of the rule — including specifics of the waiting period required before certain Republican voters can participate in primary elections.

Delegates at the summer GOP convention in Twin Falls recommended that the party’s state central committee approve a rule written by former legislator Branden Durst. The rule is intended to limit Democrats from registering as Republicans to be able to vote in Republican primary elections, which have been closed to only registered Republican voters since 2012.

The Idaho Republican Party’s state central committee met on Jan. 6 and 7 to consider changes to the party rules and resolutions , including those that were recommended by the convention delegates in July. While the convention is made up of about 750 delegates and party officials, the state central committee is a smaller group of 240 people who are part of the state party’s executive committee, county party chairs and other party officials from across the state.

The published rule includes only a requirement to register as a Republican by Dec. 30 of the year before a primary election — meaning those who wanted to vote in the May 2022 primary would have had to affiliate as Republican voters by Dec. 30, 2021.

That deadline only applies to previously unaffiliated voters or newly registered Idaho voters, however. A voter who is affiliated with another party and wants to change their affiliation to Republican must wait 12 months from Dec. 30 of the year they wish to affiliate, according to the rule language.

But there is quite a bit of confusion around that timeline.

Idaho Republican Party Executive Director Kiira Turnbow told the Idaho Capital Sun in an email Thursday that the rule means a voter has to wait 12 months from Dec. 30 of the year in which they register to change affiliation — so if someone switches affiliation in January, June or even Dec. 29 of 2023, the one year period begins from Dec. 30 of that year, meaning they would officially be considered Republican voters as of Dec. 30, 2024.

Idaho GOP Executive Committee Vice Chair Daniel Silver said he interprets the rule to mean a voter registered with another party would have to affiliate by 12 months before the primary date —  or by May 2023 if the 2024 primary is held in May.

Need to get in touch?

Have a news tip?

Jacob Cluff, a former state central committee member who attended the meeting as well, said he interprets the rule to mean those voters would have to affiliate by the end of the previous year, which would have been Dec. 30, 2020, for the May 2022 primary.

The distinction is important, Cluff said, and he’s asking for legal opinions that might help clarify the intent.

“I’m trying to run that to ground to see if I’m wrong,” Cluff told the Idaho Capital Sun.

The original proposal included language that would have prohibited voters from participating in the Republican primary if they affiliated less than 12 months before the next primary election, and would disqualify voters from participating if they had financially supported more than one candidate of a different political party for office less than 25 months before the primary. Those who disaffiliated from the Republican Party at any time in the 25 months before a primary would also have been disqualified, as would any voter who affiliated with a different party or voted in the primary or caucus of a different political party in the same time frame.

“Heading into these meetings, some try to focus attention on differences. What I take away from this weekend is that conservative values continue to make Idaho the greatest state in the nation,” Silver said in a text to the Sun. “Each of us cares deeply for Idaho. Meetings like this show that our party is, and will always be, committed to faith, family and freedom.”

Pages from 2022-State-Party-Rules-Updated-Amended-January-8th (2)

Other Idaho Republican Party rules tabled until summer meeting

Two other rules — regarding Idaho Republican organizations on the state executive committee, and regarding enforcement of the party platform against elected officials — were postponed for further consideration at the next meeting, which will take place during the summer.

The Idaho Republican Party’s executive board includes nine members elected by delegates at the party’s convention every two years. The board includes the state party chair, two vice chairs and the secretary and treasurer. There are also seven region chairs and two national committee representatives. Three auxiliary members who have votes on the committee are the Idaho Young Republicans, the College Republicans and the Idaho Federation of Republican Women.

The rationale for a proposal at last summer’s meeting, to remove voting power from those groups, was that they are not elected by party delegates, but rather their own group members. Idaho Young Republicans Chairman Jake Miller told the Sun the motion to table the rule until the next meeting passed by a margin of two votes, 104-102.

Tracey Wasden, president of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women, said she was not allowed to speak during the rules committee meeting and in the main central committee meeting, debate was limited to four minutes.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

That was in addition to learning about the rule’s existence a few days before Christmas, she said.

“We are grateful that it was tabled until the summer meeting so that we have more time to prepare,” Wasden told the Sun.

She plans to continue spreading the message that Republican women of Idaho are the workers of the party who have contributed nearly 44,000 volunteer hours in the past two years.

“Over 50 years ago, they put the women, the Idaho Young Republicans and the College Republicans on the executive board back when we were not considered a red state,” Wasden said. “And we helped turn that around.”

The state central committee members voted to send the platform enforcement rule back to the rules committee for amendments, Silver said. It would have allowed certain party officials to call elected representatives to a meeting to answer for behavior that deviates from the party’s adopted platform positions.

Party adopts resolution aimed at stopping transgender care for Idaho minors

The state central committee also adopted several resolutions that are meant to be official positions of the Idaho Republican Party, including one regarding gender care for minors, and one that takes a stance against Idaho Legislature committee chairs holding certain bills rather than allowing them to have a hearing.

The resolution on gender care for minors states the party members believe biological sex is an “objectively defined category that has obvious, immutable and distinguishable characteristics,” and the party supports legislation that would not allow minors to receive puberty blockers, gender reassignment surgeries or hormonal therapy.

The resolutions also include a statement against ranked choice voting, calling it an electoral tool of the left because the party is of the opinion that tabulating votes under ranked choice voting is “unworkable and lacks transparency.” The resolution says the party opposes any proposals to establish ranked choice voting for any Idaho elections and supports amending the Idaho Constitution to declare “one person, one vote” as the only voting method permitted in Idaho.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post At winter meeting, Idaho GOP further restricts its closed primary elections appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 1

Related
eastidahonews.com

Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
IDAHO STATE
Tri-City Herald

Idaho Murders: Key Updates From This Week

The criminal case against Bryan Kohberger, the man accused in the slayings of four University of Idaho students, is underway. Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University doctoral student, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was arrested at his parents' home in...
MOSCOW, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Gov. Brad Little appoints Chanel Tewalt as state’s agriculture director

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Tuesday appointed Chanel Tewalt to serve as the director of the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, replacing longtime director Celia Gould. Tewalt has served as deputy director for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture since 2021. Tewalt first joined the Idaho State Department of Agriculture as a college intern and […] The post Idaho Gov. Brad Little appoints Chanel Tewalt as state’s agriculture director appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Analysis: Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s ambitious scholarship plan is still a rough draft

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on January 12, 2023 In a surprise from his State of the State address Monday, Gov. Brad Little unveiled an ambitious $80 million-a-year scholarship program. It would be, by far, Idaho’s largest taxpayer-funded scholarship. And Idaho’s most versatile scholarship. High school graduates could use the money to pursue a two- or […] The post Analysis: Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s ambitious scholarship plan is still a rough draft appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Legislative assemblies to consider bills to shift state OR-ID border

MALHEUR COUNTY — During the first mandatory meeting of the year to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border, as proposed by Greater Idaho, Malheur County Court officials heard about how there are proposals being floated this year in both the Oregon and Idaho legislative assemblies, which are both just getting started. These proposals are said to mirror each other in that they each ask the other state’s Legislature to get together to start talking about the idea of lumping 15 politically conservative counties in eastern Oregon into the Idaho border. This is based on the reasoning that needs from the state are not being met due to political differences.
IDAHO STATE
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although Idaho is close to Montana, one of the states with the greatest number of dinosaur fossil finds, scientists have recovered relatively few fossils in this area. Much of Idaho spent at least some time underwater while dinosaurs roamed the planet. However, we do know about at least six different dinosaurs that lived in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: The next grid attack is coming. Idaho can help

Imagine if homes across Idaho lost power and heat without warning. That happened recently in North Carolina when criminals attacked a pair of electrical substations, cutting off power to tens of thousands of people for nearly a week. That event rightfully garnered national attention and scrutiny, but what may have escaped notice is that several similar grid attacks recently played out much closer to home.
IDAHO STATE
greatnorthwestwine.com

Telaya Wine Co. expands into Idaho’s historic Pintler facility

NAMPA, Idaho — Is there ever too much of a good thing in retail? In some cases, yes, but how that growth is managed sets folks apart. There is growing demand throughout Idaho for the award-winning wines coming out of our winemakers’ cellars. And the economist in me says, “If the demand exceeds the supply, you can raise prices or increase the supply, but that all depends on the elasticity of your demand and supply curves.”
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

The future of passenger trains in Southern Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Metro Chamber hosted its annual Legislative Forum Thursday, focused on the future of rail in the state of Idaho. Many Treasure Valley leaders hope to bring passenger trains back to the area. Several Idaho leaders wrote a letter to the Federal Rail Administration in...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho leaders tout benefits of bringing back passenger train service to state

BOISE—Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner wants people from Portland and Seattle to spend the weekend—and their money—in Caldwell. It would be one of the many benefits of restoring the passenger train service from those areas to the Treasure Valley, Wagoner said at the Boise Metro Chamber’s legislative forum luncheon on Thursday, which focused on the future of rail locally. The event took place at the Boise Centre. “’Come and spend a...
CALDWELL, ID
kmvt

New Director of the Idaho State Dept. of Agriculture announced

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has a new leader following the retirement of Twin Falls native Celia Gould. Governor Brad Little has announced Chanel Tewalt as the new Director of the department to take over in the wake of Gould’s retirement. Tewalt, who...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Do You Live in One of the 10 Loneliest Places in the State of Idaho?

If you’re reading this, you likely live in Idaho and you’re feeling a little bit lonely. We’ve been there before. About 12 years ago, we moved to Boise fresh out of college for our first full-time radio job. The move took us 2,100 miles away from where we grew up and we didn’t know a soul other than the folks we were going to work with. Heck, we barely knew them. It took a long time before we made genuine connections and had real friends.
BOISE, ID
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy