Mckinney, TX

McKinney police issue warning about more bank 'jugging' thefts

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

Police in McKinney are investigating a series of bank jugging cases that all took place on Saturday, January 7th.

In each case, the victim of the crime had just visited a bank and made a cash withdrawal. All of the victims left their cash in their car while they went into a store or ran other errands. The criminals then broke the windows of those vehicles and stole the money.

Q: What is jugging?

One of the victims had just left the Chase Bank location in the 4900 block of El Dorado Parkway in McKinney. Two other cases happened in the 1600 block of West University and one happened after the victim left a bank in the 2000 block of West University.

Police say in two of those cases, the suspect was driving a Buick Encore SUV with Florida license plates. They believe those two cases are connected.

The McKinney Police Department posted a message on its Twitter account urging people to take precautions after visiting the bank and making a cash withdrawal.

