Alberta fights Canada government over its crowded parks: ‘Like a tailgate party’

Photograph: AlbertoLoyo/Getty Images/iStockphoto

On a chilly autumn morning not long ago, Annalise Klingbeil and eight others packed into three cars, departing Calgary in the dark as they drove westward towards the Rockies.

They were hoping to take in the region’s larch season, when the needles of the spiny trees transform a brilliant shade of yellow.

But when they arrived at Moraine lake, the sun still hanging behind Banff’s jagged peaks, their adventure was cut short.

“We got to the parking lot before 6am and it was packed. It was like a tailgate party. People camped the night. Some are eating oatmeal from the back of their vehicles, having their coffee, said Klingbeil, a communications consultant who also runs the popular GoOutside newsletter with her sister, Cailynn. “It was just nuts.”

With the number of visitors growing each year, Parks Canada recently announced it will ban private vehicles along the road to Moraine lake in 2023 in an effort to ease congestion at Banff’s most popular tourist attraction.

The tension between showcasing the region’s natural wonders and preserving them for generations to come is not a new issue for the country’s federal parks agency. In recent years, Parks Canada has closed down certain hiking trails and weighed the possibility of visitor caps to more sensitive areas.

But the challenges of administering the park have grown more complicated amid a growing political row between the western province of Alberta and the federal government.

This week, Alberta’s minister of forests, parks and tourism Todd Loewen called on Parks Canada to reverse its decision, suggesting the ban would harm tourism, give residents “less access” to the backcountry and mark the end of “sunrise and sunset hikes or night photography”.

Canadian Rockies and Moraine lake in Banff national park, Canada. Photograph: lucky-photographer/Alamy

In response, Parks Canada said the Moraine lake parking lot is at capacity 24 hours a day, and that while 900 vehicles successfully gain access to the lake each day during the summer, nearly 5,000 are turned away, with drivers often directing their frustration at parks staff. The agency said the sheer demand for parking spaces far exceeds capacity and says it will rely on a shuttle option for visitors.

Speaking to a local radio station, Loewen pushed back, suggesting instead that the federal agency build a bigger parking lot.

The idea prompted scorn from Klingbeil who pointed out that such a move would be banned by law. “With this suggestion, he comes across like he knows absolutely nothing about this issue,” she said.

She argued that there was an urgent need to ban private vehicles, but also to create a cultural shift when it comes to private vehicles in public spaces.

“For a lot of Albertans, ‘car equals freedom’ and they see their car as something they go to the mountains in. But if you’re seeing 5,000 vehicles a day, being turned away from this place, like, something’s got to give.”

The row over parks has come amid broader political tensions between the federal government and Alberta, which recently passed a controversial “sovereignty act”, which could allow the province to ignore federal laws – setting the stage for potential conflict with both Ottawa and Indigenous nations.

In November, Alberta’s premier, Danielle Smith, said she wanted tourism money generated in the five national parks within Alberta to remain in the province, rather than being used to maintain other parks across the country.

But Smith’s governing United Conservatives have a checkered record on parks in the province.

In 2020, as austerity measures in the oil-rich province took hold under former premier Jason Kenney, the provincial government announced plans to shutter a number of provincial parks. Alberta also proposed allowing private businesses to operate others parks in an effort to save money, arguing a number of the parks fail to generate significant revenues. The idea prompted outcry and was later dropped.

But the future of Canada’s parks, who uses them and who sets the rules, is set to become an increasingly tense issue as the cost of popularity takes its toll on vulnerable ecosystems.

“Albertans love going outside. They love their parks. It’s their church: they’re special, sacred, peaceful and energizing places,” said Klingbeil. “They love it. But they’re asking, ‘What about my children? And what about my grandchildren?’

“Parks Canada needs to make some big changes going forward in order to preserve these spaces for future generations.”