North Carolina State

North Carolina ranks as fourth highest for monetary loss caused by smoking, study shows

By Kathryn Hubbard
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A recent study conducted by WalletHub revealed that smoking costs the average North Carolinian tobacco user more than $2.3 million during their lifetime.

WalletHub conducted a report on “The Real Cost of Smoking by State”, that surveys each state and the economic impact smoking has on civilians.

The study calculated the potential monetary losses, including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income and other losses brought on by smoking and secondhand smoke exposure.

According to the study, North Carolina is the fourth-highest state for out-of-pocket cost per smoker at $115,282. North Carolina also ranked fourth for the financial opportunity cost per smoker at $1,542,944.

The health care cost per smoker was ranked No. 15 at $152,843. North Carolina also came in at No. 12 for income loss per smoker at $489,387. Additional costs per smoker are No. 23 in the nation at $12,824.

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

