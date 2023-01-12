Read full article on original website
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
2016 Cleveland Cavaliers: Where Are They Now?
The 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the world when they came back from a 3-1 deficit and beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Julius Randle powers Knicks past Pistons
Julius Randle poured in a season-high 42 points and the New York Knicks defeated the host Detroit Pistons for the
Luka Doncic's Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game
Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Sunday's game.
Clippers' John Wall out at least 2 weeks with abdominal injury
Clippers point guard John Wall is out at least two weeks with an abdominal strain suffered in LA's loss to the Nuggets on Friday night.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Bethune-Cookman: Athletic Director, Head Coach Reggie Theus Nominated for Basketball Hall of Fame
Bethune-Cookman's athletic director and men's head basketball coach is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Why Sixers Should Re-Sign Georges Niang?
At the end of the season, Georges Niang's contract with the Philadelphia 76ers will be up, should they run it back with the sharpshooter?
Donovan Mitchell's Updated Status For Cavs-Timberwolves Game
Donovan Mitchell is now listed as questionable for Saturday's game.
Everyone Said The Same Thing After Michigan's Jim Harbaugh Announcement
The Jim Harbaugh saga continues to change by the minute. Harbaugh, who's currently the head coach at Michigan, has been flirting with a return to the NFL for the last two offseasons. He interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings last season before signing an extension to remain at Michigan and now, he's already interviewed with the Denver Broncos.
Knicks And Pistons Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Pistons' Isaiah Livers starting on Sunday in place of Bojan Bogdanovic (illness)
Detroit Pistons forward Isaiah Livers is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Knicks. Livers will get the start against New York on Sunday with Bojan Bogdanovic ruled out with an illness. Our models expect him to play 13.2 minutes against the Knicks. The Pistons are...
Defensive Lineman Jerod Smith Recaps "Immaculate" Junior Day Visit
2024 DL Target Jerod Smith goes in depth on his Junior Day visit on Saturday
Lakers, Pistons have talked Bogdanovic, Noel deal
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to look around the league and guage the trade market. One player the team has been linked to for months is Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic. In an article discussing the trade market, Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated mentions that "the Lakers and Pistons have...
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host Atlanta Hawks with Tyrese Haliburton sidelined
The Pacers host the Hawks in their first game since Tyrese Haliburton's injury
AHL game suspended due to medical emergency with fan
An AHL game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended on Friday night due to a medical emergency experienced by a fan in attendance at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Marlies and Moose had played one period of hockey and were in the intermission between the first and second periods when the emergency occurred. The fan was attended to by emergency medical services, and is currently in critical condition. Out of respect to the fan and their family, no details on what the medical emergency was have been reported or confirmed.
