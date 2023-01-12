ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gurewitz, Houskamp reappointed to Michigan Board of State Canvassers

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed Mary Ellen Gurewitz and Richard Houskamp to the Michigan Board of Canvassers Friday. 2022 Midterms: Michigan board certifies 2022 midterm election in contentious public meeting. Houskamp, of Grand Rapids, was re-appointed to represent the Republicans for a term starting Feb. 1 through...
MDHHS releases new fish consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt, carp

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released new Eat Safe Fish guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp from seven different lakes across the state. The updated guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals...
'Free snowmobiling weekend' to take place in February

MICHIGAN — Snowmobilers can take to the trails without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit during a two-day event. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a "free snowmobiling weekend" scheduled to take place Feb. 11-12, according to a Thursday release. We want to see: Send...
Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
Source of 911 outage identified

MARQUETTE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The source of a 911 outage that impacted multiple Michigan counties on Tuesday has reportedly been identified. Peninsula Fiber Network said in a press release that the outage was caused by an error "in the company’s optical transport network resulting in database corruption." "This caused...
Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

