WWMT
Attorney General Dana Nessel announced opioid settlements are set for end of Jan.
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, announced Friday that participating local governments are expected to receive the first of three payments in opioid settlements. The state of Michigan is anticipating over $1.45 billion dollars from opiod settlements, according to Dana Nessel. The first $81 million expected later...
WWMT
Start to 2023 ranks among warmest on record at several West Michigan locations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The start of 2023 hasn't felt much like January in West Michigan. Above average temperatures have dominated, leading to minimal snow in the first couple weeks of the new year. 2023 ranked as the warmest Jan. 1-11 on record at a couple locations in West Michigan,...
WWMT
Gurewitz, Houskamp reappointed to Michigan Board of State Canvassers
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reappointed Mary Ellen Gurewitz and Richard Houskamp to the Michigan Board of Canvassers Friday. 2022 Midterms: Michigan board certifies 2022 midterm election in contentious public meeting. Houskamp, of Grand Rapids, was re-appointed to represent the Republicans for a term starting Feb. 1 through...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer to highlight plan aimed at lowering costs for Michigan families
FLINT, Mich. - On Thursday, Gov. Whitmer plans to highlight new ideas and legislation aiming lowering costs for Michigan families dealing with inflation. She will be joined by Lt. Governor Gilchrist, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks and House Speaker Joe Tate for the announcement. The group is expected to announce...
WWMT
MDHHS releases new fish consumption guidelines for rainbow smelt, carp
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has released new Eat Safe Fish guidelines for rainbow smelt and carp from seven different lakes across the state. The updated guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals...
WWMT
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
WWMT
'Free snowmobiling weekend' to take place in February
MICHIGAN — Snowmobilers can take to the trails without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit during a two-day event. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced a "free snowmobiling weekend" scheduled to take place Feb. 11-12, according to a Thursday release. We want to see: Send...
WWMT
Oregon congresswoman hit by car Friday night, suffered concussion
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici and her husband were recovering Saturday morning after being hit by a car Friday evening just after 8:45 p.m. in Northwest Portland. A spokesperson for the congresswoman said that Bonamici and her husband were struck while they were walking across a...
WWMT
Source of 911 outage identified
MARQUETTE, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The source of a 911 outage that impacted multiple Michigan counties on Tuesday has reportedly been identified. Peninsula Fiber Network said in a press release that the outage was caused by an error "in the company’s optical transport network resulting in database corruption." "This caused...
WWMT
Laketown Township halts solar power plan due to resident comments
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Plans to bring solar panels to an Allegan County Township are on hold while the Laketown Township board takes additional time to review the proposal, according to a Thursday press release. The taxpayer-funded project would install 48 solar panels next to the township hall on...
