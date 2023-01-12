Read full article on original website
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Missing Jackson Physician Found Dead in PondOlive BarkerJackson, MI
Exclusive Interview: Dee Ann Warner's Father-In-Law Wants People to Back Off Regarding Her DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving HomicidesTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party ResponsibleTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
See photos as Jackson boys basketball tops Ann Arbor Pioneer
JACKSON, MI -- It was all Jackson on Friday night. The Vikings boys basketball team built a 23-15 halftime lead and exploded in the third quarter to pull away for a 60-40 win over Ann Arbor Pioneer at Jackson High School on Jan. 13. Check out photos from the game...
MLive.com
See photos as Chelsea sweeps Dexter in girls and boys basketball doubleheader
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The thunderous crowd at Dexter High School kept players on their toes all night. The Dreadnaughts were defeated in a girls and boys basketball doubleheader on Friday, Jan. 13. To start the evening, the girls won 62-47. The boys game was neck and neck until the...
MLive.com
Defense leads the way for Jackson in win over Pioneer
JACKSON -- At times on Friday, the shots just weren’t falling for the Jackson boys basketball team. The Vikings missed their first four shots of the game from the field, struggled through another shooting lull in the second quarter, then another early in the fourth. But what was there,...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Columbia Central edges Hillsdale in overtime
The Columbia Central boys basketball team trailed by seven at one point but came back to beat Hillsdale 58-57 in overtime on Friday. Derek Sanders had 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Cole added nine.
MLive.com
‘Best point guard in the state’: Leila Wells leads Chelsea girls to revenge win over Dexter
DEXTER – Tony Scheffler has no doubts about how good Leila Wells is as a basketball player. And the Chelsea girls basketball coach didn’t shy away from giving his star player recognition after the Bulldogs topped rival Dexter, 62-47, on Friday.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball’s toughness, depth on display in rivalry win
ANN ARBOR -- The play that inspired perhaps the most emotion from a Wolverine on Saturday wasn’t a made 3 or a block or even the final buzzer on Michigan’s 70-55 victory over rival Michigan State. It was an offensive foul call after Michigan senior Maddie Nolan drew...
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball scoreboard for Jan. 13
ANN ARBOR – Here are the final scores from Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games from Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. If there is a game that is missing, please report it to Greg Wickliffe at gwickliffe@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Former 3-star Pioneer receiver Ali Fisher announces Division I transfer decision
Ali Fisher is headed down a new path as a college football player. The former Ann Arbor Pioneer standout announced via his Twitter account on Saturday his decision to transfer from Buffalo to Kent State. Fisher entered the transfer portal on Wednesday after spending his first two college football seasons...
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: Running out of gas vs. Illinois, schedule thoughts
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Some familiar things and some unfamiliar things happened in Michigan State’s Friday night loss to Illinois. For the familiar: Michigan State forward Malik Hall spent the end of the game on the bench after suffering an ankle injury. The unfamiliar: Michigan State didn’t make a...
MLive.com
Chelsea boys flex muscles late to fend off rival Dexter and remain unbeaten
DEXTER – Andrea Cabana knows her team will get everyone’s best shot and that couldn’t have been truer on Friday night. The first-year Chelsea boys basketball coach watched her team struggle offensively early but then flip a switch when it mattered most en route to a 59-50 win over rival Dexter on the road.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats sloppy Michigan State at raucous Crisler Center
ANN ARBOR -- In front of a large, enthusiastic crowd mostly wearing maize, Round 1 of the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry went to the home team. The Michigan women’s basketball team beat Michigan State 70-55 on Saturday afternoon at Crisler Center. Michigan’s Leigha Brown led all players with 17 points...
5th Quarter: First place on the line for multiple CAAC teams
It’s Friday! That means we have another round of local high school basketball games to cover. Be sure to check back regularly to see the latest scores, updates and more! Our big game this week is Charlotte vs Ionia boys. It’s sure to be an exciting game! BOYS FINAL/OT: Ionia 49, Charlotte 45 FINAL: Mason […]
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Northwestern (1/15/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan will look to rebound from a disheartening overtime loss to Iowa when the Wolverines host Northwestern on Sunday afternoon. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) Michigan blew a seven-point lead in the final two minutes -- in part due to a four-point play on Iowa’s final possession...
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools.
Why Jim Harbaugh Needs to Stay at Michigan
Mike Farrell on why the Wolverines' head coach should keep his bags unpacked in Ann Arbor
Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"
After beating Ohio State two years in a row and winning back to back Big Ten titles, the roads to Indianapolis and the College Football Playoff now run through Ann Arbor.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Illinois (11/13/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Michigan State’s reward for going on the road and beating Wisconsin on Tuesday: another road game three days later, this one against a team that’s been up and down this year but has strung together back-to-back wins. Such is life in the Big Ten as the Spartans get set to visit Illinois.
MLive.com
Ohio State long snapper transferring to Michigan State
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth through the portal. Ohio State long snapper Mason Arnold announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Saturday. The redshirt freshman entered the portal on Jan. 1, a day after the Buckeyes lost to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
msuspartans.com
Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. Illinois college basketball predictions, picks & odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Spartans and Fighting Illini are a pair of Big Ten teams that have clearly found their mojo at this point in the...
