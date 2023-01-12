ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montville, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Wedding & Bridal Expo 2023 lures brides to the Big E (photos)

WEST SPRINGFIELD — For those planning their wedding, the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo at Eastern States Exposition on Saturday was the epitome of one-stop shopping. More than 150 vendors, companies, designers and planners filled the Better Living Center for the two-day show. Featured were glamorous gowns, elegant formal wear, fashion shows, live music, entertainment and ice sculptures. Food samples were provided by local caterers and banquet halls.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

The Friends of Monson Free Library winter raffle fundraiser

Monson - The Friends of the Monson Free Library will hold a winter raffle as a fundraising event. Take a chance on winning one of these prizes: two $50 gift certificates to Angel’s 1376 Restaurant in Palmer (two winners will be pulled); a $50 gift certificate to 99 Restaurant and Pub; a $50 gift certificate to Cookies by Ray in Monson; a $100 gift certificate to CIMA in Wilbraham; a local pizza lovers package consisting of four gift certificates ($20 each) to Maria’s Pizzeria, Monson Italian Pizza, Torta and the Main Street Tavern, and a $80-$100 gift certificate for a custom cake by Kathryn Dreyer of Monson.
MONSON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thereminder.com

Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner

LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Eyewitness News

Local restaurants raise prices as egg costs surge

(WFSB) - Your favorite omelet or egg sandwich probably costs more than it did a few months ago. Egg prices are reaching historic highs. It’s thanks to inflation and the avian flu. Your go-to diners and bakeries are really hurting. The price of a tasty ham and cheese omelet...
GLASTONBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery

SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
SOUTHWICK, MA
Daily Voice

Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters

Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
ESSEX, CT
MassLive.com

2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?

SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy