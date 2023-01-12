Read full article on original website
Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse joins One Way Brewing for pop-up event
Brooklyn style barbecue is coming to Longmeadow in the spring but hungry customers don’t have to wait until then to try its ribs, wings and pit-smoked beans. Fletcher’s Barbecue Shop & Steakhouse is joining One Way Brewing for a pop up event on Jan. 22 where it will be serving some of its menu items.
Wedding & Bridal Expo 2023 lures brides to the Big E (photos)
WEST SPRINGFIELD — For those planning their wedding, the Springfield Wedding & Bridal Expo at Eastern States Exposition on Saturday was the epitome of one-stop shopping. More than 150 vendors, companies, designers and planners filled the Better Living Center for the two-day show. Featured were glamorous gowns, elegant formal wear, fashion shows, live music, entertainment and ice sculptures. Food samples were provided by local caterers and banquet halls.
iheart.com
Apples 'n Cheese Tasting IS BACK at Rogers Orchards THIS WEEKEND!
BOGO Cortland (while supplies last)
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
Where is the snow? Streak of snowless days in the tri-state nears record
A big part of our winter weather has largely been missing -- where is the snow? And for parts of the tri-state area, the streak of snowless days is approaching an all-time record.
The Friends of Monson Free Library winter raffle fundraiser
Monson - The Friends of the Monson Free Library will hold a winter raffle as a fundraising event. Take a chance on winning one of these prizes: two $50 gift certificates to Angel’s 1376 Restaurant in Palmer (two winners will be pulled); a $50 gift certificate to 99 Restaurant and Pub; a $50 gift certificate to Cookies by Ray in Monson; a $100 gift certificate to CIMA in Wilbraham; a local pizza lovers package consisting of four gift certificates ($20 each) to Maria’s Pizzeria, Monson Italian Pizza, Torta and the Main Street Tavern, and a $80-$100 gift certificate for a custom cake by Kathryn Dreyer of Monson.
westernmassnews.com
Baystate cardiologist discusses death of Lisa Marie Presley
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The death of Elvis Presley’s only child, Lisa Marie Presley, has sent shockwaves across the country. The 54-year-old died after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, released a statement announcing the news and said, “It is with a heavy heart that I...
Westfield historian will dive into Athenaeum’s archives in monthly lecture series
WESTFIELD — Archives Dive with Bob Brown, a five-part monthly series at the Westfield Athenaeum, will focus on various archival documents that tell the fascinating story of Westfield and its families, starting this week. Bob Brown “is probably the most knowledgeable person at this time on the history of...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
Girl Scout Cookies: Western Massachustts girls celebrate Cookie Drop Day
Saturday was Cookie Drop Day, perhaps the biggest day of the year for Girl Scouts, their leaders and, of course, Thin Mint aficionados. It is the day when Girl Scout troops get their allotment of cookies for the coming year. “This is where cookie season launches,” said Dana Carnegie, communications...
thereminder.com
Frankie’s Pizza grand opening a dream come true for owner
LONGMEADOW – For Frank Ferrentino, food has always been a family affair. It’s a tradition he wants to carry into Frankie’s Pizza. The Longmeadow native and owner of the new pizzeria explained as the son of the co-owners of Tony’s Pizza and Restaurant on Boston Road in Springfield, serving food is in his blood. Opening his own shop at 809 Maple Rd. fulfilled a lifelong dream.
NBC Connecticut
Crowds Expected in Hartford This Weekend for Volleyball Tournament, UConn Basketball Games
If you are heading to Hartford this weekend, Hartford police are warning you to expect crowds and heavier-than-normal traffic. The XL Center is hosting a UConn Basketball doubleheader on Sunday. A pre-game pep rally is planned for Pratt Street in Hartford at 10 a.m. The UConn men play St. John’s...
Eyewitness News
Local restaurants raise prices as egg costs surge
(WFSB) - Your favorite omelet or egg sandwich probably costs more than it did a few months ago. Egg prices are reaching historic highs. It’s thanks to inflation and the avian flu. Your go-to diners and bakeries are really hurting. The price of a tasty ham and cheese omelet...
wiltonbulletin.com
Report: Connecticut-based Subway exploring sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Subway is exploring interest from potential buyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, with the Milford-based company fielding inquiries reportedly from both other operating companies as well as private equity investment firms. The Wall Street Journal cited multiple sources...
Healing racism: After 89 years, Coast Guard Academy, Springfield man use racist episode to teach a better future
When Rear Admiral William G. Kelly learned of a dark episode from his cherished institution’s past, the superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy was deeply astonished and profoundly bothered. That it happened in 1934 didn’t dissuade Kelly from seeing if some healing could be done, and a positive...
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
Condo residents say brown water in Bristol has officials pointing fingers
BRISTOL, Conn. — Residents of a Bristol condominium complex have complaints about brown water coming from their faucets. They told FOX61 they feel helpless because no one is taking responsibility. FOX61 obtained a faucet sample that looked like Pepsi. It's coming from the Marwood Condo Complex. Specifically, the issue...
wiltonbulletin.com
Former UConn standout, NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen coaching son in high school basketball
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Ray Allen was back home Friday night, so to speak: less than an hour away from where he became a household name playing for UConn and 10 minutes from his crowning achievement in the sport of basketball. Ray Allen was on the sidelines at Springfield College’s...
Hearts Break As Essex Equestrian Center Shutters
Essex Equestrian Center broke many hearts and stirred as many fond memories when it closed last month. Built in the early 1900s, it was family owned and operated over the last 20 years,. The announcement of the closing sparked hundreds of comments on Facebook lamenting the loss of the popular...
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: How did top girls basketball prospects perform Saturday?
SPRINGFIELD - In the birthplace of basketball, six of the top girls basketball prospects put on a show, displaying athleticism and skill at the Spalding Hoophall Classic. With the showcase meant to bring in the top high school players from across the country, Saturday afternoon’s matchup between Sierra Canyon featured the top recruit and five other girls’ prospects.
