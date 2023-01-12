ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Lake, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
MONTCO.Today

This New Hope Resort Is Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast

The new resort is considered to be one of the best spots for a romantic getaway. Although it may feel like Montgomery County homeowners are still vacuuming pine needles from their carpets, Feb. Valentine’s Day, is a mere five weeks away. A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take a special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
NEW HOPE, PA
94.5 PST

Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey

Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Toms River, NJ
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

