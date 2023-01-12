Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
No really, a dog bar is opening in NJ – here’s where
Once in a blue moon in a real old man type dive bar you might occasionally see a mutt at its owners feet on the floor by the bar stool. But imagine a place packed with dogs. Heck, made for and named for dogs. There’s one coming to Atlantic City....
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
Would you buy half of this house in Ocean City, NJ for $8M?
How far does $8 million take you in Ocean City if you want a beachfront view? In this case, only half a house. Well, if you've got that kind of scratch in the bank and the idea of a 6 bed, 6.5 bath condo with a view of the ocean tickles your fancy, half of THIS house may be worth the splurge.
This Delicious Donut Has Been Named The Absolute BEST in NJ!
Treat yo'self! One of the best ways you can do that is by grabbing yourself a delicious, fresh, hot donut!. But we're not talkin' Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme today... we're kicking our donut game up a notch. So let's make your cheat day %1000 worth it by finding the best donut in New Jersey! But where is it?
Jersey Shore residents report loud, sustained rumbling
A loud, sustained rumbling shook residents and buildings along the Jersey Shore on Friday afternoon leading some to speculate on social media that an earthquake could be to blame. But the U.S. Geological Survey site shows no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states as of 2:30...
This stunning New Jersey home is — almost — too perfect to live in
Isn't fun to hop on Zillow and check out all of the dream homes that are for sale?. It's so easy to spend hours scrolling through properties. I was on the Zillow app today and I came across a home that blew my mind. It truly is almost too perfect.
Exciting new restaurant coming to old Perkins site in Toms River
This restaurant actually announced it would take over the old Perkins location about a year and a half ago, but we now have a little better timeline of when it will open. Back in 2021, it was announced that Ocean County would finally get a Freddy's Custard And Steakburgers in the former Perkins location off Route 37.
Disney Theme Park Rival Reveals Replacement for Closed Ride
Disney rival amusement park plans to open a new thrill ride in 2024.
Generations have enjoyed this South Jersey diner that could be demolished
CHERRY HILL — A South Jersey landmark restaurant could soon be demolished and its place? A car wash. According to an application with the township planning board and reported by the Burlington County Times, a New York firm wants to build an automated carwash at the site of the legendary Cherry Hill Diner on Route 38 and Cooper Landing Road.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
Best Spaghetti and Meatballs You Must Try in Toms River, New Jersey
This article is about the best spaghetti and meatballs in Toms River, New Jersey. I do know where the best spaghetti and meatballs are in Little Egg Harbor and that's in my wife's kitchen. April has her own meatball recipes and they are delicious including the mini meatballs she makes for her "Italian Wedding Soup".
Pass the Cream Cheese! Best Bagel Places in Ocean County, NJ, Chosen By You
Bagels are so popular here in New Jersey and you know we have the best bagels in the world. How do you like your bagel, from the toppings to the different types of bagels from the French toast bagel and the everything bagel, the cream cheese, yum. Cream cheese is the most popular and vegetable cream cheese, is the second most popular.
‘Wine chiller killer’ gets 45 years for killing her wife in Brick, NJ condo
A 49-year-old Brick woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for bludgeoning her wife to death with a wine chiller. Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus received the term in Ocean County Superior Court on Thursday, after previously being convicted of murder by a jury in September. Rebecca Gavilanez-Alectus, a mother of...
The spotted lanternfly egg hunt is on in South Jersey
Burlington County is looking for volunteers this winter to help identify and destroy the eggs of spotted lanternflies, an invasive insect that has been wreaking havoc on trees and vegetation in the region.
This New Hope Resort Is Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast
The new resort is considered to be one of the best spots for a romantic getaway. Although it may feel like Montgomery County homeowners are still vacuuming pine needles from their carpets, Feb. Valentine’s Day, is a mere five weeks away. A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take a special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
Popular NY cookie chain is expanding into New Jersey
Chip City, the New York-based cookie chain, is making a move into New Jersey. You’ll soon be able to sample their famous cookies at locations in Newark and Ridgewood, both opening later this month, and in Hoboken, which should be open in February. According to the Daily Voice, two...
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0