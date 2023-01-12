ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Have you noticed the building boom in NJ?

There is a residential construction boom happening in New Jersey and all over the country. Last year in February, residential construction was up 22% nationally, which was the largest growth since 2006, according to Fortune. The country as a whole is at a 5.24 million unit housing shortage, according to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Beach Radio

Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ

Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

What if school was all outside, every day? N.J. ‘nature schools’ take class outdoors, rain or shine.

On a recent chilly morning, bundled-up kindergarten students at Star Child Nature School in Medford were collecting tree sap to make glue for handmade ornaments. Other kindergartens were nearby climbing a tree, while the private school’s preschoolers were exploring the Burlington County campground with their teachers, rolling down a huge sandhill and jumping in piles of leaves.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts

There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
Beach Radio

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Snow flurries and brisk temperatures into the weekend in NJ, NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many across the tri-state are waking up to flurries Saturday morning, however, the flakes will wrap up before this afternoon and won’t leave much in terms of accumulation. Brisk winds continue Saturday, keeping temperatures in the 30s for much of the day. Expect gusts...
NEW YORK STATE
Beach Radio

Friday NJ weather: Drying out and cooling down

Our weather over the past has been rather unusual. Thunderstorms? Temperatures in the 50s? A touch of humidity in the air? It's January, for crying out loud!. We are still under the thumb of this storm system through Friday morning. Following one more push of (generally light) rain, a cold front will once again open the door to cooler air. Temperatures tank heading into the weekend, with a nuisance chilly breeze the common thread in the forecast.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beware of cable bill scam going around New Jersey

The TV landscape has changed a lot in the last decade. Lots of people have cut the cord with cable and use other methods of getting their television programming, from antennas, to satellite to Sling, Filo or any other streaming service. Most people who hang on to cable are skewing...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy