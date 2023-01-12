Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Blogger 'restrained' before swallowing poisonous substance, jury told
A care worker has described restraining a mental health blogger moments before she swallowed a poisonous substance posted to her secure psychiatric unit. Inquest jurors also heard Beth Matthews had ordered the substance and had it delivered to her mental health ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport in March before ingesting it.
A 23-Year-Old Drove 3 Hours to Rob a Cannabis Factory And Ended Up Beaten to Death
The killing of a 23-year-old would-be cannabis burglar by three drug gang members is a continuing sign of the pernicious effects of UK weed laws, experts told VICE World News. The beating to death of Tomasz Waga, a young father from Albania, in Cardiff by three members of a crime gang also from Albania, is the latest deadly example of ongoing cannabis farm wars in the UK exposed by VICE World News in 2021. The case also reveals the wholesale expansion into Wales of Albanian gangs who have already become major players in the illegal cannabis growing industry – alongside the cocaine trade – in England.
BBC
Couple missing with newborn baby urged to contact police
The Met Police has called on a couple who went missing with their newborn child to "think of your baby's health" and contact officers. Constance Marten, Mark Gordon and their baby were last seen in East Ham, east London, a week ago. Officers believe Ms Marten had recently given birth...
BBC
Boy, 17, sworn in as Greater Manchester Police officer by mistake
A teenage boy was mistakenly sworn in as a police officer in an administration blunder. The 17-year-old was taken on by Greater Manchester Police after attending a training course in March last year. Guidance states that 17-year-olds can apply to the force's apprenticeship scheme, but they must have reached 18...
BBC
Architecturally significant pool is 'deteriorating rapidly'
Residents campaigning for the restoration of Swindon's iconic Oasis Leisure Centre claim the site is deteriorating rapidly due to neglect. Save Oasis Swindon (SOS) said it was "in a disgusting state" due to fly-tipping and a lack of security. SevenCapital, which is responsible for the site, is awaiting approval for...
Keir Starmer sparks Labour left backlash with NHS reform plan
Sir Keir Starmer faced a backlash over plans to tackle “bureaucratic nonsense” in the NHS, as the Labour leader risks a deepening row within in his party over his push to win the centre ground ahead of the general election.The opposition leader said inefficiencies in the NHS created a “mind-boggling waste of time” and said he wanted to allow patients to be able to bypass GPs and self-refer themselves to specialists.The British Medical Association (BMA) said Labour didn’t “understand” the vital role of GPs, while leading NHS campaigner Dr Rachel Clarke called Sir Keir’s proposal “monumentally stupid”.Despite Sir Keir’s insistence...
‘I was wrong’: how Covid conspiracies became a gateway to extreme views
Lewis traces the moment his once deeply held Covid-19 conspiracy theories began to unravel. It was in September last year, when a doctor engaged him and fellow activists in conversation as they handed out leaflets in a Liverpool park. “We were always open to debate and she wasn’t hostile to...
BBC
Pair jailed for total of 28 years for school abuse
Two men who abused dozens of teenagers at a council-run residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire when they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. Art teacher George, 73, was convicted of...
BBC
Pontefract care worker who abused vulnerable man jailed
A care worker who sexually abused a vulnerable man who he was supposed to be looking after has been jailed. Damon Suthers, of Upton, Pontefract, repeatedly carried out sex acts on the victim over a three-week period in 2019, West Yorkshire Police said. He was arrested after the man, who...
BBC
Rapist caught admitting to attack is jailed
A rapist caught confessing to attacking one of his victims has been jailed for eight years. Jason Blair assaulted two women in Annan - in Dumfries and Galloway - between 2016 and 2020. The 25-year-old was sentenced to a prison term at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted...
BBC
'We couldn't get an ambulance for my husband then he died'
Ambulance bosses have apologised to the family of a man who died after he had a heart attack but no ambulance came. Martin Clark, 68, started suffering with chest pains at his home in East Sussex on 18 November - before any strike action started in the NHS. His family...
BBC
Royal Mail: Overseas post still disrupted after 'cyber incident'
People sending items abroad with Royal Mail have been warned there is no end in sight to delivery disruption after the firm was hit by a "cyber incident" on Thursday. The firm is still unable to send letters and parcels overseas and says it is "working hard" to fix the issue.
BBC
Victoria Agoglia: Family seek new inquest into grooming death
The family of a 15-year-old girl whose death in 2003 led to an investigation into child sexual abuse have been given permission to seek a fresh inquest. Victoria Agoglia, who was in care, died of a drugs overdose two months after reporting she had been raped and injected with heroin by an older man.
BBC
HRT could cut Alzheimer's risk in some women - early study
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) could reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease among some higher-risk women, researchers say data has suggested. About a quarter of women in the UK are thought to carry a gene called APOE4, which is known to increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The new, early, research...
BBC
Woman admits attacking Afghanistan refugees in Aberdeen
A woman has admitted an unprovoked attack on two refugees in Aberdeen. Sarah Craig, 38, assaulted the two women in the city's Kidd Street in October last year. Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard the women were refugees from Afghanistan and did not know their attacker. They had left a hotel for...
BBC
Starmer: '16 is too young to change legal gender'
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer believes 16-year-olds are too young to change their legally recognised gender. The UK Labour leader voiced "concerns" about the Scottish government's reforms to the process, citing a potential impact on UK-wide equalities law. However, he stopped short of backing a challenge to the Holyrood legislation,...
BBC
Home Office Creaton asylum seekers hotel plan has been dropped - MP
A Home Office plan to use a hotel in a village to house asylum seekers has been dropped, an MP has said. Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris had opposed the proposal to house up to 400 asylum seekers at Highgate House Hotel in Creaton, Northamptonshire. The Northern Ireland secretary shared correspondence...
BBC
Harlow charity says there is nowhere to place homeless
The boss of a homeless charity said there had been an increase in demand due to "a real shortage of quality supported accommodation". Kerrie Eastman, chief executive of Streets2Homes in Harlow, Essex, said the town was in a housing crisis. Figures from charity Shelter said Harlow was the third worst...
BBC
Cost of living: First households receive £600 energy voucher
The first £600 energy payment vouchers have been delivered to households in Northern Ireland. One of the first people in Northern Ireland to receive the payment said it "couldn't have come at a better time". Kellie Alexander, 46, from Ballybeen, County Down, received the single, one-off payment in her...
Comments / 0