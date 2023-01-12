Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.
CBS Sports
How to watch Temple vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. The Owls and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to regain their footing.
Covington Leader
New sheriff in town: Brighton announces Keith Setler as head coach
It has been one month since Morgan Cruce took a coaching position at the University of North Alabama and resigned as head coach for Brighton High. On Friday, the Cardinal family welcomed his successor, Keith Setler, who will take over the football program this fall. Cougar fans may remember his...
actionnews5.com
Friends, family, fans celebrate the life of Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off took place Friday night at Railgarten. Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis. For Gangsta Boo’s first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she...
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo to be honored, celebrated this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Celebration of Life for Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo will be held Friday night at the Railgarten on Central Avenue in Midtown Memphis. The 7 p.m. event is sold out, according to a Facebook post by Railgarten. There will also be a funeral service from 12-1:30...
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
WSMV
Man wanted for Midtown bar shooting arrested in Memphis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of following a woman out of a Midtown bar and shooting her has been arrested in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, vandalism and other gun-related offenses, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Terry was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding.
Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
Deadly double shooting in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
localmemphis.com
Before it was a scenic view, downtown Memphis' Riverside Drive was a real dump
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In recent years, changes to Tom Lee Park and the Beale Street Landing project have drawn criticism from some Memphians. Some have complained about the all-new playground, and others are just tired of ongoing construction. Nearly a century ago, Riverside Drive didn’t exist. In fact, it...
Broadway shooting suspect who injured woman arrested in Memphis
The suspect of a Jan. 5 shooting on 16th Avenue South and Broadway that left one woman injured is in custody in Memphis Friday.
actionnews5.com
Whataburger opens new location in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Aggravated assault that led to shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college. MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
localmemphis.com
City of Memphis opens new convenience center for trash drop-off
Memphians have seen many different efforts to stop illegal dumping across the city. The latest solution is a Convenience Center at Collins Yard in Binghampton.
How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot's remains
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because...
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
