The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. The Owls and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to regain their footing.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO