Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers set for first trip to Temple in 4 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For the first time in four years the Memphis Tigers are off to Philadelphia to take on the Temple Owls Sunday at 2:00 p.m. This will be the first time since Jan. 24, 2019 when Penny Hardaway had his first season as the Tigers head coach.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

How to watch Temple vs. Memphis: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time

The Temple Owls have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 24 of 2019. The Owls and Memphis will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at Liacouras Center. Temple should still be feeling good after a victory, while Memphis will be looking to regain their footing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Covington Leader

New sheriff in town: Brighton announces Keith Setler as head coach

It has been one month since Morgan Cruce took a coaching position at the University of North Alabama and resigned as head coach for Brighton High. On Friday, the Cardinal family welcomed his successor, Keith Setler, who will take over the football program this fall. Cougar fans may remember his...
BRIGHTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Friends, family, fans celebrate the life of Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Gangsta Boo’s Celebration of Life send-off took place Friday night at Railgarten. Memphis rapper Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo, died at the age of 43 after she was found unresponsive at a home in Memphis. For Gangsta Boo’s first cousin, Karlisha Benymon, she...
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Man wanted for Midtown bar shooting arrested in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man accused of following a woman out of a Midtown bar and shooting her has been arrested in Memphis. Karl Terry, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, vandalism and other gun-related offenses, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Terry was arrested at the request of the MNPD by Shelby County authorities today while attending a court proceeding.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly double shooting in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot and killed early Saturday morning in East Memphis. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 3:46 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the area of Mallory Avenue and Titus Road. Officers found two victims deceased in the area. Police say there is no suspect information is available at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Whataburger opens new location in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whataburger’s newest location will open soon in Memphis. It opens on January 12 at 11 a.m. at 2859 Germantown Parkway with drive-thru service only. Other services such will open in the coming weeks: dining room access, ordering on the app and website, curbside, and delivery.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Aggravated assault that led to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Rhodes college. MPD responded to an aggravated assault on the block of Vollintine Avenue on Jan. 6, at around 11 p.m. Officers say when they arrived, the victims advised that two suspects in a red Nissan...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman hit and killed by car in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday at 7:19 p.m. the Memphis Police Department responded to a pedestrian hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway Avenue. A woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but later died from her injuries. Police say the driver involved...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN

