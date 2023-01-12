$533 Million Semiconductor Wafer Polishing and Grinding Equipment Markets - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

A consumer shopping survey sponsored by Shekel Scales (ASX: SBW), the leader in advanced weighing technology, revealed that 90 percent of consumers believe technology will significantly improve the overall shopping experience. While nearly 60 percent of consumers cited technology that speeds and simplifies the self-checkout process, more than 30 percent of respondents expressed a desire for technology that helps them get in and out of the store as fast and as easily as possible. Conducted over SurveyMonkey, the Shekel survey measures consumer perceptions and attitudes on autonomous and frictionless shopping technology, such as self-checkout, smart carts, and vending machines. Nearly 80 percent of survey respondents were between the ages of 18-60 years old with 45 percent male and 55 percent female respondents.

