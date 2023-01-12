Tempers boiled over late in the first half of Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Bills and Dolphins, leading to some extracurricular physicality at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not take kindly to a shove by Christian Wilkins — after being picked off by Miami cornerback Xavien Howard — shoving him back and exchanging words with the Dolphins’ defensive tackle. “You’re going to lose that battle, Josh,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said of the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback’s scuffle with the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Wilkins. Buffalo players ran in to protect their quarterback, with a swarm of Dolphins close behind as Allen walked off. Wilkins earned himself a personal foul, though it was offset by one to Bills center Mitch Morse. The Dolphins turned Howard’s pick into a field goal, cutting into Buffalo’s lead, 17-6. They further added to Allen’s frustrations by turning a second interception into a touchdown, adding a two-point conversion to knot the score at 17-17. The Dolphins took the lead, 24-20, early in the second half of Sunday’s game.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 30 MINUTES AGO