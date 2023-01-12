ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Josh Allen shoving match prompts Bills-Dolphins Wild Card kerfuffle

Tempers boiled over late in the first half of Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Bills and Dolphins, leading to some extracurricular physicality at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not take kindly to a shove by Christian Wilkins — after being picked off by Miami cornerback Xavien Howard — shoving him back and exchanging words with the Dolphins’ defensive tackle. “You’re going to lose that battle, Josh,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said of the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback’s scuffle with the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Wilkins. Buffalo players ran in to protect their quarterback, with a swarm of Dolphins close behind as Allen walked off. Wilkins earned himself a personal foul, though it was offset by one to Bills center Mitch Morse. The Dolphins turned Howard’s pick into a field goal, cutting into Buffalo’s lead, 17-6. They further added to Allen’s frustrations by turning a second interception into a touchdown, adding a two-point conversion to knot the score at 17-17. The Dolphins took the lead, 24-20, early in the second half of Sunday’s game.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence hits Waffle House with wife Marissa after Jaguars’ comeback win

Now this is how you celebrate. A short time after the Jaguars completed a comeback for the ages — a 31-30 victory over the Chargers in the wild-card round Saturday in Jacksonville — second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence swung by a local Waffle House, where he celebrated with his wife, Marissa, and teammates. “So proud of you 16,” Marissa gushed of the 23-year-old Lawrence on her Instagram Story. It was a tale of two halves on Saturday for the Jaguars, who were down 27-7 at the end of the second quarter. Lawrence, who threw four interceptions against the Chargers, rebounded with four touchdowns before...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

