Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Josh Allen shoving match prompts Bills-Dolphins Wild Card kerfuffle
Tempers boiled over late in the first half of Sunday’s Wild Card game between the Bills and Dolphins, leading to some extracurricular physicality at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not take kindly to a shove by Christian Wilkins — after being picked off by Miami cornerback Xavien Howard — shoving him back and exchanging words with the Dolphins’ defensive tackle. “You’re going to lose that battle, Josh,” CBS analyst Tony Romo said of the 6-foot-5, 237-pound quarterback’s scuffle with the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Wilkins. Buffalo players ran in to protect their quarterback, with a swarm of Dolphins close behind as Allen walked off. Wilkins earned himself a personal foul, though it was offset by one to Bills center Mitch Morse. The Dolphins turned Howard’s pick into a field goal, cutting into Buffalo’s lead, 17-6. They further added to Allen’s frustrations by turning a second interception into a touchdown, adding a two-point conversion to knot the score at 17-17. The Dolphins took the lead, 24-20, early in the second half of Sunday’s game.
Season of adversity behind them, Bills start playoff run
ORCHARD PARK, NY (WIVB) — The 2022-2023 season with a racist act of hate that shocked the country. On May 14th, 10 of our neighbors were killed at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Three others were hurt. The Bills showed up to show support and the team’s motto for the season became what was etched […]
Trevor Lawrence hits Waffle House with wife Marissa after Jaguars’ comeback win
Now this is how you celebrate. A short time after the Jaguars completed a comeback for the ages — a 31-30 victory over the Chargers in the wild-card round Saturday in Jacksonville — second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence swung by a local Waffle House, where he celebrated with his wife, Marissa, and teammates. “So proud of you 16,” Marissa gushed of the 23-year-old Lawrence on her Instagram Story. It was a tale of two halves on Saturday for the Jaguars, who were down 27-7 at the end of the second quarter. Lawrence, who threw four interceptions against the Chargers, rebounded with four touchdowns before...
Defensive Lineman Jerod Smith Recaps "Immaculate" Junior Day Visit
2024 DL Target Jerod Smith goes in depth on his Junior Day visit on Saturday
Pelicans look to thrive against weary Cavaliers
The New Orleans Pelicans hope that their long road trip ends better than the Cleveland Cavaliers’ lengthy excursion ended. The
Time to Panic? Not Yet - Huggs Has a Word (or Two) for the 'Doubters'
Bob Huggins remains optimistic about the 2022-23 season.
Comments / 0