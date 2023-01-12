Read full article on original website
truthBtold2022
6d ago
Another example of someone “putting” themselves in harms way. Extremely dark on them roads at night, with dense fog…not smart at all🙄
Woman hit by SUV in Kokomo, taken to hospital in critical condition
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in Kokomo on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 7 p.m. at the intersection of North Washington and West Jefferson streets. The Kokomo Police Department said the 25-year-old driver was...
Woman critically injured after being hit while crossing street in Kokomo
A Kokomo woman was critically injured after she was hit while crossing the street Tuesday evening.
WISH-TV
Anderson man dies in crash at busy Fishers intersection
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Tuesday night crash in Fishers killed one person and sent two others to the hospital, police said. At around 7:40 p.m ., the Fishers Police Department tweeted that officers were responding to a crash at East 116th Street and Olio Road and the road was closed.
WISH-TV
IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
Police chase of stabbing suspect ends in crash in Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused in an early morning stabbing was the subject of a police chase that ended in a serious crash in Fountain Square Wednesday. Police say 32-year-old Jasmine Flemming stabbed a man at around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Watergate Road, near West 34th Street and Moller Road.
IMPD: Person injured in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Thursday morning. Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 16th Street and North Ritter Avenue for a report of a person shot. There they located a victim who was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.
IMPD: 21-year-old man arrested for role in shooting on city's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a man Tuesday for his alleged role in a shooting that injured a woman on Indianapolis' east side Sunday night. Just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the 3000 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 30th Street, for a report of a person shot.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a single-vehicle crash on the northwest side Monday night. The crash happened in the 4400 block of Knollton Road, near West 44th Street and Cold Spring Road, around 10:30 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found the vehicle off the roadway. Investigators believe...
WISH-TV
Police arrest woman following north side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a woman Monday for her involvement in a weekend shooting. IMPD says the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive. When police arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Police say that...
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
Officers checked out after vehicle hits police cars
Two officers were checked out at an area hospital after a suspected drunk driver hit their police cars while they were stopped Sunday.
Pedestrian hit, critically injured on Indy's near west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle on the near west side of Indianapolis on Monday. Officers were called to a report of a pedestrian hit at the intersection of West 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m.
IMPD: Woman injured when shots fired into near northwest side home
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a woman was injured by gunshots fired into a near northwest side home early Wednesday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to a report of a person shot around 12:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 31st Street. The location is near the intersection of 30th and Harding streets.
Woman arrested for alleged role in shooting on Indy's north side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a woman for her alleged role in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon on the city's north side. On Jan. 15, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 8000 block of Chiltern Drive, near West 79th Street and Township Line Road, shortly after 4 p.m.
Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being stabbed in Anderson. Police said the man, 49-year-old Donny Cole, was in a fight with 42-year-old Laketha McCullough in the 2200 block of Fulton Street, near Raible Avenue and West 25th Street, shortly after 4 p.m. During that...
Person struck, killed on Interstate 465 ramp in Lawrence
A person died Sunday night after being hit by a car while walking on an exit ramp of Interstate 465 in Lawrence.
Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on I-465 ramp in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed on an I-465 ramp in Lawrence on Sunday night. Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff said the pedestrian was walking from the ramp from 56th Street to I-465 South when they were hit at around 9 p.m. The...
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being Asian
An 18-year-old Indiana University student was repeatedly stabbed in the head on a public bus in an incident that the school claims was motivated by the victim's Asian ethnicity, prompting the arrest of a 56-year-old woman.
WTHR
Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65
SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.
Guns, valuables stolen from cars parked in Broad Ripple over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Coleman was out in the heart of Broad Ripple Sunday, celebrating with friends. "Came back to my car at 10:30 and my door side window was shattered," said Coleman. "Glass was on the ground and then glass was inside the vehicle as well." Coleman wasn't alone....
WTHR
