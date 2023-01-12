ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

4 people shot at northeast Houston store, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after someone started shooting at a northeast Houston convenience store Tuesday evening. Police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a store at 6729 Lockwood Drive, where three men and one woman were all shot. Two of the victims...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man escapes fiery crash after being shot in SE Houston

HOUSTON — A man was seriously hurt Wednesday after police said he was shot, lost control of his vehicle and then crashed into a train where his car burst into flames. The man was shot while he was in his car on Mykawa Road near Selinsky, according to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson. Why the shooting happened is unknown.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Activists want man who killed Houston taqueria robber to be charged

A customer who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria earlier this month has been heralded by many online as a hero. However, not all in the Houston community feel that way. A group of local activists is now calling for the 46-year-old shooter, who police have not named, to face criminal charges, opining that the shooting went beyond self-defense and was a "cold-blooded execution."
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

EXCLUSIVE | Hear from the woman who survived the shooting in which TakeOff was killed

HOUSTON — "A lot of people don't know, but on Nov. 1, I got caught in the crossfire of a shooting and I was shot in the head." When Migos rapper TakeOff was shot and killed outside a downtown Houston bowling alley last year, many people didn't realize he wasn't the only victim. A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting. They both survived their injuries.
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody

HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy