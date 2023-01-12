Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A restaurant guest shot the robber and returned the money to the customers; the robber's mother spoke out.Westland DailyHouston, TX
Houston's oldest business to close in MarchAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Breaking (Bad) News: Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston attending free event in Houston tomorrowAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
cw39.com
4 people shot at northeast Houston store, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Four people are recovering Wednesday morning after someone started shooting at a northeast Houston convenience store Tuesday evening. Police said officers were called around 6:50 p.m. to a store at 6729 Lockwood Drive, where three men and one woman were all shot. Two of the victims...
HPD: Man escapes fiery crash after being shot in SE Houston
HOUSTON — A man was seriously hurt Wednesday after police said he was shot, lost control of his vehicle and then crashed into a train where his car burst into flames. The man was shot while he was in his car on Mykawa Road near Selinsky, according to Houston Police Department Lt. Larry Crowson. Why the shooting happened is unknown.
'Please have mercy' | Mother seeking help to find suspect who gunned down trans woman outside Houston Chick-fil-A
HOUSTON — The family of a transgender woman who was shot and killed outside of Chick-fil-A in 2021 is asking for the public's help to find her killer. Iris Santos, 22, was gunned down nearly two years ago on April 23 outside of the fast-food chain on Westheimer Road in west Houston.
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually was able to get away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident...
'Sleeping in our bars armed' | Houston business owners sick of crime ask city for help
HOUSTON — Fed-up Houston bar owners are putting pressure on city leaders. It comes after repeated break-ins have caused some owners to sleep in their businesses -- armed. A group of bar owners brought their frustrations to Houston City Council on Wednesday. “I have been burglarized 15 times in...
Remains found in woods near where police had narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
Houston Chronicle
Activists want man who killed Houston taqueria robber to be charged
A customer who shot and killed a masked robber at a southwest Houston taqueria earlier this month has been heralded by many online as a hero. However, not all in the Houston community feel that way. A group of local activists is now calling for the 46-year-old shooter, who police have not named, to face criminal charges, opining that the shooting went beyond self-defense and was a "cold-blooded execution."
Woman hit and killed by HPD unit heading to shooting scene
According to police, the officer was on the way to a call when a woman in her 40s stepped off the curb and was hit. She died at the scene.
EXCLUSIVE | Hear from the woman who survived the shooting in which TakeOff was killed
HOUSTON — "A lot of people don't know, but on Nov. 1, I got caught in the crossfire of a shooting and I was shot in the head." When Migos rapper TakeOff was shot and killed outside a downtown Houston bowling alley last year, many people didn't realize he wasn't the only victim. A 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were also injured in the shooting. They both survived their injuries.
Where's Leslie Obi? HPD homicide investigators comb SE Houston apartment complex
It has been six days and counting since 43-year-old Leslie Obi disappeared. Homicide detectives searched an area on Monday seven miles away from where she was last seen.
Suspect arrested 8 months after man shot and killed outside southwest Houston motel
HPD previously released surveillance photos and video of the suspect, hoping someone would recognize him. The 28-year-old was arrested on Jan. 11.
You're Flocked! Suspected porch pirate nabbed in Pearland thanks to surveillance cameras, police say
PEARLAND, Texas — A man charged with stealing packages from a Pearland family's porch was arrested after the victims' security camera and the city's Flock Safety system helped identify him, Pearland police said. Raul Ignacio Ros, 36, surrendered to the Pearland Police Department on Sunday, Jan. 15, after a...
KBTX.com
Hempstead Police investigate murder, one person in custody
HEMPSTEAD, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed in a shooting in Hempstead Tuesday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with a “serious wound” from a gunshot, Hempstead police said. According to a release, police said they responded to the area of 100 Layfette Street for...
KHOU
Mother seeks answers in deadly 2021 shooting of trans woman outside Chick-Fil-A in west Houston
Iris Santos was gunned down while sitting in front of the Chick-fil-A on Westheimer back in 2021. Her mother believes Iris was killed for being transgender.
cw39.com
Woman shot in attempted robbery at Family Dollar store in north Houston, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering Tuesday morning after she was shot during an attempted robbery in Aldine. Crews responded to a hold-up alarm around 9 p.m. Monday night at the Family Dollar store at 11046 Airline Drive near West Road. Police say the clerk was inside the...
WANTED: Burglars pry open ATM, steal cash at northeast Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with identifying three men who stole money from an ATM inside a northeast convenience store. This happened on Dec. 31, 2022 at around 4 a.m. at a convenience store on South Lake Houston Parkway at Normandy Street. Police said the men...
Click2Houston.com
Photos released of suspect, vehicle tied to shooting that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Surveillance photos were released of a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of one man and critical injuring of another on Sunday in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 1:25 p.m. in the 3300 block of De Soto Street. When...
Investigation underway after shooting leaves man dead near Houston's Museum District
A detective at the scene told ABC13 that someone saw a body on the ground and called the police. Investigators haven't released a possible motive or suspect description.
Houston activists say 'vigilante killer' who shot robbery suspect should be charged
HOUSTON — Several community activists gathered Sunday at the southwest Houston taqueria at which a robber was shot and killed earlier this month. They said the shooting went "beyond self-defense" and also characterized it as "a cold-blooded execution." While some are calling him a hero, this group wants the...
HPD: Man and woman shot while getting food outside taco stand in Alief
HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Wilcrest Dr. near the Beechnut St. intersection in the Alief area. Police said the man and woman were...
KHOU
Houston, TX
65K+
Followers
14K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 5